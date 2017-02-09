Lightning wrestlers primed for postseason

Delich, Lindstrom secure their places in school history Alex Lindstrom, a six-year varsity wrestler, last month set an Eastview High School record for career victories. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

A commonly held belief is that to be the best you can be at be at a certain sport, you have to devote yourself to that sport to the exclusion of all others. But two Eastview High School seniors have proven there’s still another way.

Alex Lindstrom and Mike Delich are among the best wrestlers in school history. Both hope to end their careers in a few weeks as state champions. But neither one is a hotly-pursued college wrestling prospect, largely because neither intends to wrestle in college. Delich has accepted an offer to walk on at the University of Minnesota and play football. Lindstrom will take his bat, glove and spikes to Kirkwood Community College in Iowa in hopes of eventually landing a Division I baseball scholarship.

Although both have wrestled for years, the sport never was their full-time obsession. They were too busy being multi-sport athletes. Delich also throws the discus and shot put for the Eastview track team. Lindstrom was a running back for the football team, often serving as a blocking back while Delich ran with the ball.

Delich, ranked second in Class 3A at 195 pounds, doesn’t compete on the USA Wrestling spring and summer state and national tournament circuit, choosing instead to spend time on his other sports and build himself up in the weight room.

“I never did any of that,” he said, referring to off-season wrestling tournaments, “and I never really even looked at it as a disadvantage. I figured I’m doing other sports so I’m getting better at other stuff. I’m not just focusing on wrestling, I’m getting better at all athletics.”

“I realized in ninth or 10th grade baseball was my best sport, but wrestling was always right there. I thought doing multiple sports helped you improve,” said Lindstrom, Eastview’s career victories leader. “With baseball, you’re working an entirely different muscle group. The same with football. I thought since I’m living a schedule where I’m so hectic, one sport to the next, it’s like my readiness was better than most people. That’s what I’d say was my advantage, more than anything.”

‘I’ve learned to cherish it’

Lindstrom has competed full-time on Eastview’s varsity since seventh grade, the only Lightning wrestler ever to do so.

“My sixth-grade year I was brought up to train with the high school team,” he said. “That was a wake-up call, kind of like, ‘Hey, you’ve got to grow up, got to man up and fill this position. Once we got done with that year, I knew I could be something special. With all the coaching put into me, I knew I was going somewhere.”

He was the Lightning’s 106-pound wrestler as a seventh-grader. “I wrestled two or three seniors in my seventh-grade year,” he said. “That was pretty weird. I was pretty young but I kept up with the competition. I was 19-19, so I did all right, I guess.”

Lindstrom became his school’s career victories leader Jan. 21 at the Eastview Invitational, where he won his 159th match over six seasons. He’s now at 164 victories, including 29 this season, and is ranked third in Class 3A at 170.

Mitch Rechtzigel, a senior at Augustana University, held the previous record. Rechtzigel was a senior at Eastview when Lindstrom was a seventh-grader and finished second in the state tournament that year.

“That was my first glimpse of what I wanted to do and what I wanted to be like,” Lindstrom said. “When I broke the record, I texted Mitch that night and said, ‘I’m sorry I took your record.’ But he was cool with it.”

Lindstrom, a two-time state tournament qualifier, said he doesn’t mind the attention that comes with a high ranking. Quite the opposite, actually.

“I love it. When you’re lower but still in the rankings, that’s when you have a target on your back,” he said. “Being ranked high, people are kind of intimidated by you. I’ll hear my name whispered on the (opponents’) bench when I’m going out there and that’s when I know I’ve got it.

“I know some people don’t like the spotlight, but I’m all for it.”

As good a season as Lindstrom is having – he’s lost only three matches in 2016-17 – returning to state is no sure thing. He is one of four wrestlers from Section 2 in the top eight in theguillotine.com Class 3A 170-pound rankings. There’s no guarantee all four will wrestle at 170 in the section tourney, but Lindstrom is expecting a competitive bracket. “The section might be harder than the state tournament,” he said with a chuckle.

Lindstrom said most of the technique he uses now he learned by seventh grade, and most of his progress since has come in the mental aspect of the sport. “In seventh grade I just showed up and hoped to win. Now, you show up and get ready and I expect to win,” he said.

Developing that approach took years, and Lindstrom said he definitely didn’t have it as a seventh-grader.

“I’m training harder than I ever have,” he said. “I remember in seventh grade coming home and crying to my dad because I was just so tuckered out from the season. Getting older, you mature and learn to love it. Now that I’m a senior I’ve learned to cherish it. I love it even more.”

Living the dream Mike Delich wants to win a state wrestling championship before pursuing a football career at the University of Minnesota. The Eastview senior is undefeated and ranked second in Class 3A at 195 pounds. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Delich had some contact with the previous University of Minnesota football staff, but when head coach Tracy Claeys was fired in January, he made plans to attend Bethel University and play football there. Then the new Gophers staff led by P.J. Fleck let Delich know they wanted him to come to Minnesota.

“I really like the new coaches,” said Delich, who has a 3.8 grade-point average and has been accepted into the university’s Carlson School of Management. “I wanted to play at the highest level I possibly could and live the dream of playing Division I football.”

He played linebacker and running back for Eastview. Where he will play at Minnesota has yet to be determined, but “it’s going to be a lot of fun playing for them the next four or five years. They have a lot of excitement there.”

Delich has created some excitement at his school during wrestling season. He’s 24-0 this year, and only two opponents have survived the full six minutes against him. His next victory will be the 100th of his career. He finished fourth at 195 in the 2016 state Class 3A tournament despite wrestling on a broken ankle.

As a youth, he split time in the winter between wrestling and basketball before deciding on wrestling in fifth grade. By his freshman year he was getting a few matches on the Eastview varsity, but the ninth-grade state tournament changed the direction of Delich’s wrestling career.

“I wasn’t really expecting much, and I ended up winning it,” said Delich, who was ninth-grade state champion at 189 pounds. “I thought this could be something.”

The adjustment to varsity was relatively smooth because “in my freshman year I was wrestling the varsity 195-pounder in practice,” Delich said. “He was a state qualifier, so I already had a lot of experience against a good varsity wrestler.”

Delich qualified for state the next two seasons. This year he has pinned 18 of his 24 opponents. He also has one decision and one major decision and has received four forfeits. His closest match was a 6-1 victory in the 195-pound championship match of the Bi-State Invitational in Wisconsin. Delich is the second Eastview wrestler to win his weight class at that holiday tournament.

The biggest difference? “I’m definitely a lot more confident and aggressive,” he said. “I used to wait for the other kid to shoot, then use my strength to take him down. Now I’m the aggressor and the one who’s attacking.”

He’s one of two Section 2 wrestlers in the top 10 of the Class 3A 195-pound state rankings. As for returning to the state tournament, “I don’t think any match is going to be easy, but if I just wrestle like I’ve been wrestling all year, I think I’ll make it,” he said.

Delich said it wasn’t always easy to stick with wrestling, especially once he knew football would be his main sport.

“But I was never going to quit,” he said. “I have (Eastview co-head wrestling coach Kurt) Habeck here; he’s pushed me since I was a seventh-grader to be the best I could be, and I knew I could never let him down.”

Habeck also helped introduce Delich to the weight room, and now it’s a place the unbeaten Lightning wrestler loves to be. Delich plays football at about 210 pounds but has to drop some of that weight in the winter to build endurance for wrestling. In the spring, he looks forward to regaining the muscle.

“I love the spring season because you put on the weight week after week,” he said. “I just love the process of seeing yourself getting stronger.”

Delich and Lindstrom are trying to become Eastview’s first state individual champions since Adam Fokken in 2001. Whatever happens, their places in the school’s wrestling history appear secure.

“I hope they remember me as a kid who loved the weight room and loved to work hard,” Delich said.