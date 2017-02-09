Lindsay, Servais are section Alpine medalists

Lakeville North girls 2nd at Section 6 meet Burnsville’s Jack Lindsay won the Section 6 boys Alpine skiing championship and will return to the state meet, where he placed second in 2016. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Jack Lindsay of Burnsville and Bailey Servais of Lakeville North were individual champions at the Section 6 Alpine skiing meet Tuesday at Buck Hill. Lindsay gets another chance at the state championship he almost won last year, and Servais gets to go to the state meet with her team, as North finished second in the girls competition.

Lindsay, who finished second to Eagan’s Tommy Anderson at the 2016 state meet, had a two-run time of 46.85 seconds in the Section 6 competition. He edged Northfield’s Elliot Boman by .06. Boman was one of three skiers who finished within one second of Lindsay.

Mankato West and Edina were first and second in the Section 6 boys meet and earned places in the state team competition Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Lakeville South finished third, one point behind Edina, and just missed a place in the state meet. The Cougars will have two individual qualifiers for state – Jake Abbott, who finished sixth in 48.94, and Brandon Wentworth, who was 10th in 50.26.

The top 10 skiers who are not members of the two qualifying teams advance to state. In addition to Lindsay, Abbott and Wentworth, Rosemount’s Mark Biechler advanced individually by placing 13th in 51.09.

Missing the state cutoff was Eastview’s Luke Doolittle, who was third in the 2016 state meet. Doolittle was fourth after the first run in the Section 6 meet but missed a gate on his second run, costing him more than 20 seconds.

Apple Valley was sixth, Burnsville seventh, Eastview 11th, Rosemount 13th and Lakeville North 18th in the boys team competition.

Servais completed two runs in 48.75 to win the section girls championship by about three-tenths of a second over Edina’s Becca Divine. Servais returns to the state meet, where she finished 13th last year. Bailey Servais helped Lakeville North place second in the Section 6 girls Alpine meet and won the individual championship. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Lakeville North finished second to Mankato West in the girls team competition, with all six of its skiers finishing in the top 35. Kathryn Kossack finished 10th in 51.54 and Peyton Servais came in 21st in 53.57. Also competing for the Panthers at the section meet were Jane Steel (28th, 55.93), Isabelle Urban (30th, 56.94) and Andrea Ray (35th, 57.90).

Lakeville South’s Lauren Geary, a top-10 finisher at state last season, earned the chance to go back by finishing fourth in the Section 6 meet in 49.66. Rosemount’s Renee Boldus (seventh, 51.00) and Eastview’s Kate Young (15th, 52.29) also advanced.

Lakeville South was seventh and Eastview ninth in the girls team standings. Rosemount was 11th and Burnsville took 14th. Apple Valley had three individuals in the section meet.