North girls take lead in SSC basketball

A big second half propelled Lakeville North to a 79-51 victory over Apple Valley on Tuesday and left the Panthers alone in first place in South Suburban Conference girls basketball. Taylor Brown brings down a rebound during Lakeville North’s 79-51 victory over Apple Valley on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

The Panthers, playing on their home floor, outscored the Eagles 44-17 in the second half after leading by one point at halftime. North, which won its 13th consecutive game, improved to 19-2 overall and 12-1 in the South Suburban. The Panthers hold a one-game lead over Apple Valley and Eastview in conference play.

Tuesday’s game matched two Miss Basketball Award nominees, North guard Temi Carda and Apple Valley guard Lyndsey Robson. Carda had a game-high 18 points for North, while Robson scored eight for the Eagles.

Lakeville North had three other players score in double figures – Caitlyn Peterson (15 points), Taylor Brown (15) and Lauren Jensen (13). Junior forward Brynne Rolland led Apple Valley with 10 points.

Lakeville North’s last loss was against Apple Valley on Dec. 20. The Panthers are done facing the Eagles in the regular season but will see Eastview again Feb. 21 at home. Their next game is at Prior Lake at 7 p.m. Friday.

Apple Valley (18-3 overall) saw an end to its seven-game winning streak. The Eagles will try to start another one Friday night at home against Rosemount.