Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION (MINN. STAT. 518B.01, SUBD. 8)

State of Minnesota

County of Dakota

District Court

Judicial District: First

Court File Number:

19WS-FA-17-127

Case Type: Domestic Abuse

In the Matter of:

Delicia Antoneya Myrick obo Minor Children,

Petitioner

vs.

Tarail M. Booth,

Respondent

To Respondent named above:

An order has been issued directing you to appear at 1 W. Mendota Rd. #140 W. St. Paul, MN 55118 on March 3, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. and explain why the relief sought in the Petition for the Order for Protection should not be granted.

You may obtain a copy of the Petition and any order issued from the court from the County Court Administrators Office.

If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioners request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Courts Order.

Dated: February 3, 2017

/s/ Heidi Carstensen,

Court Administrator

/s/ Rebecca Carter,

Deputy

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

February 9, 2017

650994