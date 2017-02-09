School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 196

MEETING MINUTES

JANUARY 9, 2017

This is a summary of the January 9, 2017 School Board meeting with the full text available for public inspection at www.district196.org or at the District Office or by standard or electronic mail.

The meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. at Dakota Ridge School followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence for two employees who passed away. Present: Albright, Coulson, Huusko, Isaacs, Magnuson, Roseen, Schutte and Supt. Berenz.

Motion by Huusko, seconded by Schutte and carried with a 7-0 vote to approve the agenda.

Motion by Huusko, seconded by Coulson and carried with a 7-0 vote to elect Jackie Magnuson to the office of chairperson.

Motion by Albright, seconded by Coulson and carried with a 7-0 vote to elect Gary Huusko to the office of vice chairperson.

Motion by Schutte, seconded by Isaacs and carried with a 7-0 vote to elect Joel Albright to the office of clerk.

Motion by Huusko, seconded by Albright and carried with a 7-0 vote to elect Bob Schutte to the office of treasurer.

Motion by Huusko, seconded by Schutte and carried with a 7-0 vote to approve the School Board Committees and Appointments for January through December 2017.

Clare Hagen of Rosemount High School and Minnesota French Teacher of the Year, was recognized.

Berenz congratulated Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership Award nominees and students who qualified for the state debate tournament. She also recognized paraprofessional employees.

Motion by Schutte, seconded by Roseen and carried with a 7-0 vote to approve Consent items: board meeting minutes; claims; electronic funds transfer schedule; schedule of investments; treasurers report; manual signature on check of $100,000 or more; official depositories; gifts totaling $122,023.56; advertising revenue totaling $1,159; contract with Telin Transportation Group, Inc. to purchase 17 buses at a cost of $1,434,087; personnel separations, leaves of absence and new staff; employee agreements for additional FTE, and expulsion of a student.

Motion by Huusko, seconded by Coulson and carried with a 7-0 vote to approve the 2016-17 final budget.

Motion by Schutte, seconded by Roseen and carried with a 7-0 vote to approve a contract for #0840 Entrances/Storefronts/Windows/Glazing/Curtainwall at Deerwood and Woodland with Murphy Window & Door Commercial totaling $236,253.

Motion by Huusko, seconded by Albright and carried with a 7-0 vote to approve rejecting the bid for #2300 Mechanical and awarding contracts for secured entrances at Red Pine, Shannon Park, Pinewood elementary schools and Black Hawk Middle School for a total of $354,800. Contract with Ebert Construction for #0610 General Construction for $322,800 and with Neo Electric for #2600 Electrical for $32,000.

Motion by Huusko, seconded by Albright and carried with a 7-0 vote to approve revisions to Policy 603, Instructional Resources.

Motion by Huusko, seconded by Schutte and carried with a 7-0 vote to adjourn at 6:22 p.m.

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

February 9, 2017

651541