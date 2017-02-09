Student branch of credit union opens at high school

Students who staff and helped plan the Firefly Credit Union branch at Burnsville High School are, from left, Blake Robinson, Zach McGovern and Cullen Kittams. Also pictured is business education teacher and DECA adviser Michele Carroll. (Photo by John Gessner)

Partnership of BHS and Firefly

The Burnsville Blaze-branded debit card has its perks.

Bearing the gold and black colors of Burnsville High School, the card comes with a free checking account that has no minimum monthly balance or service fee.

And forget those hefty overdraft charges. The Verge checking account, available exclusively through BHS, has overdraft fees starting at just $3 — enough to nudge a student toward better habits without breaking the bank.

The new account and cards are offered by Burnsville-based Firefly Credit Union, which opened its first student-run branch Feb. 1 at BHS. The branch is located at the entrance to the school’s new activity center. An exterior window display announces its presence. A Firefly automatic teller machine outside the office is available for anyone to use, with a fee for nonmembers.

Six students staff the branch, including three seniors — Zach McGovern, Blake Robinson and Cullen Kittams — who have been involved in planning the project since last school year. The trio of BHS DECA club members also spent part of their summer gaining experience by interning as tellers at Firefly’s Burnsville branch.

The DECA members worked with their advisers, business education teachers Michele Carroll and Meggan Malone, as well as Firefly executives to launch the branch. Its compact, 500-square-foot corner office is a tiny piece of the massive addition completed last year at the high school. Three white kiosk tabletops hold six iPads on which customers can open and manage their accounts.

“We actually went and did almost a field trip to one of their branches to decide, ‘Is this the kind of table we want?’ ” Carroll said. “The kids really got to pick a lot of stuff and have a lot of conversations. This wasn’t here — it was dirt when we were talking about it.”

Among their other contributions, the DECA members suggested that the ATM be stocked with $5 and $10 bills to better fit student-sized budgets.

“I made the suggestion for the actual Blaze card,” Kittams added.

Robinson spent part of a recent morning working at and promoting the branch, which accepts cash deposits but does not dispense cash aside from the ATM.

“I was standing out here trying to greet people as they came in (to school) and also bring a few into the branch,” he said. “What we normally do is ask if they want to open an account. If they do, we have a web-like form we have them fill out on these iPads. It only takes 10 minutes.”

The branch is a tool for teaching financial literacy, which is part of the school’s academic and career Pathway under business management, Carroll said.

“It’s always been there,” she said of financial literacy education, “but it’s more emphasized now than probably ever before, which is fabulous. I think we need to teach those things early on, and I think it’s going to benefit all of society when we’re all good with our money.”

The idea of a high school branch started with talks between School District 191 Superintendent Joe Gothard and Bill Raker, Firefly president and CEO. Firefly — formerly U.S. Federal Credit Union — has its headquarters and one of its 10 branches not far from the school on the north side of Highway 13.

At 92, it’s Minnesota’s oldest credit union, said Marty Kelly, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, who worked closely with the school and DECA students.

Raker, who joined U.S. Federal as a board member and became its top executive in 1997, has a unique history with school-based branches. In 1969, he was a math teacher at Fort Knox High School in Fort Knox, Kentucky, Kelly explained.

“While he was there, he was approached with the idea of serving as the faculty adviser for a student-run credit union at the school,” Kelly said. “That was actually Bill’s introduction to credit unions, which have been a part of his life ever since.”

As nonprofits, credit unions claim financial literacy education — from reading a credit report to shopping for a home — as part of their mission, Kelly said. The presence of credit union branches in high schools has grown in recent years, he said.

“Certainly, there are any number of adult members that we deal with on a regular basis who wish they would have had this education 15, 20, 30 years ago,” Kelly said. “To be able to provide it at the dawn of someone’s financial experience certainly is useful in meeting our mission.”

The new branch furthers a partnership with BHS that has included working with DECA students and offering a scholarship program called “The Great Savings Challenge,” Kelly said.

Firefly sent a letter to all BHS parents explaining the new branch. Students not yet 18 need parent approval to open an account, he noted.

The “Verge” name on the checking account signifies the excitement of a step toward a young person’s financial independence, Kelly said.

High school branch hours are before and after school, Monday through Friday, from 7-8 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m.