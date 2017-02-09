Two charged in Eagan home burglary

An Eagan homeowner allegedly chased down a home burglar Jan. 30, which led to two men being charged in Dakota County District Court earlier this week.

Daniel Byron Osen, 53, of Inver Grove Heights, and Joshua Daniel Richards, 31, of St. Paul, were charged with felony first-degree burglary (occupied dwelling), which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in jail and a $35,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eagan homeowner said he was in his residence when he heard someone in his attached garage and found a male digging through the drawers of a toolbox.

The male ran, but the homeowner followed the alleged burglar three houses away before the man got into a pickup truck.

Eagan officers were able to locate the truck, which was being driven by Richards.

The passenger, Osen, was identified by the homeowner as the male in his garage.