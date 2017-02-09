Was Bill Clinton a Republican?

To the editor:

After reading the following excerpt from Bill Clinton’s 1995 State of the Union address, it appears to me that the Democratic party of today is far different from the one in 1995.

“All Americans, not only in the States most heavily affected but in every place in this country, are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country. The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants. The public service they use impose burdens on our taxpayers. That’s why our administration has moved aggressively to secure our borders more by hiring a record number of new border guards, by deporting twice as many criminals as ever before, by cracking down on illegal hiring, by barring welfare benefits to illegal aliens. In the budget I will present to you, we will try to do more to speed the deportation of illegal aliens who are arrested for crimes, to better identify illegal aliens in the workplace as recommended by the commission headed by former Congresswoman Barbara Jordan. We are a nation of immigrants. But we are also a nation of laws. It is wrong and ultimately self-defeating for a nation of immigrants to permit the kind of abuse of our immigration laws we have seen in recent years, and we must do more to stop it.’

I don’t get it. Why did no one protest when President Clinton said these things; but, they protest when President Trump said them? Is it because President Trump is actually doing what he said he would? Or, has 20 years of terrorism and 9/11 made people feel more welcoming of immigrants? Or is it because the Republican Party doesn’t hire people to organize protests? Wish I knew the answer.

Candice Reyes

Eagan