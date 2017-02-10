Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF EAGAN

REVISED ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposal bids will be received by the City of Eagan, City Hall located at 3830 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan, MN 55122, until 10:30 A.M., C.D.S.T., on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud for the furnishing of all labor and materials and all else necessary for the following:

VIKINGS PARKWAY IMPROVEMENTS

City Contract No. 16-22

Involving Approximately:

16,000 CY Common Excavation

34,500 CY Select Granular Borrow Mod 5% (CV)

12,700 CY Aggregate Base Class 5 (CV)

5,300 TON Bituminous SP Wearing Course Mixture

9,100 TON Bituminous SP Non-Wearing Course Mixture

62,900 SF Concrete Walk (4 to 6)

1,100 SY 8 Concrete Pavement

5,000 LF RCP Storm Sewer (12 to 36)

23,200 LF Concrete Curb & Gutter

10,800 LF 2 Non-Metallic Conduit (Street Lighting)

34,000 LF Underground Wire No 6 & No 8 (Street Lighting)

64 EA Install Lighting Unit & Base

7,900 LF Pavement Markings – Epoxy

800 SF Sign Panels

Together with Miscellaneous Structure Installations, Adjustments & Site Restoration

Complete digital contract bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $30.00 by inputting Quest project #4770203 on the Web sites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Complete contract documents may also be seen at the offices of the City Clerk and City Engineer, Eagan, MN, at 3830 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan, MN 55122, Phone (651) 675-5646. Contractors desiring a hardcopy of the complete bidding documents may obtain them from the office of the City Clerk, Eagan, MN upon payment of $50.00. No money will be refunded to any person who obtains plans and specifications.

Best Value Contracting Selection: This project is extensive, involving many affected property owners. Timing of the project is critical for the safety of the general public and to minimize disruption. In addition, the City has limited financial resources to commit to the project. Accordingly, the project must be accomplished with a minimum of interruption, on time, and without cost overruns. The City believes that only a contractor with good experience in constructing this kind of project is necessary.

Two factors will be considered in the contractor selection process: price and performance. The process for the consideration of proposals for the award of this Project will take into account not only the Contract amount bid for construction items, but also the bidders ability and performance on previous similar projects, within and outside the City of Eagan, and the bidders availability of major equipment to perform this project. The evaluation criteria to be utilized will be the total proposal price divided by the aggregate average technical performance score, as determined by the technical evaluation committee.

Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting: A mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 10:30 A.M. C.D.S.T. at the Eagan Municipal Center at 3830 Pilot Knob Road on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 in the Eagan Room (2nd Floor). The purpose of the conference is to provide details and answer questions regarding the evaluation/ selection criteria that will be used, along with bid price, to select a Contractor for contract award under the Best Value Contracting Authority. Failure to attend this meeting shall eliminate an absent bidders bid submission from contract award consideration. Attendance at the conference will be recorded.

Technical Proposal Deadline: Prospective Bidders technical proposals must be received by 10:30 A.M. C.D.S.T., Monday, February 27, 2017 at the Eagan Municipal Center at 3830 Pilot Knob Road.

Each bid proposal shall be accompanied by a bidders bond naming the City of Eagan as obligee, a certified check payable to the Clerk of the City of Eagan or a cash deposit equal to at least five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, which shall be forfeited to the City in the event that the bidder fails to enter into a contract. The City Council reserves the right to retain the deposits of the three lowest bidders for a period not to exceed forty-five (45) days after the date and time set for the opening of the bids. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of forty-five (45) days after the date and time set for the opening of bids. Payment for the work will be by cash or check.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and further reserves the right to award the contract to the best interests of the City.

Christina M. Scipioni

Clerk, City of Eagan

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

February 10, 17, 2017

651130

http://sunthisweek.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/23/2017/02/651130-1.pdf