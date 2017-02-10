City – CITY OF BURNSVILLE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE ON AN UPDATE TO THE CITYS WATER RESOURCES MANAGEMENT PLAN AND WETLAND PROTECTION AND MANAGEMENT PLAN

The City of Burnsville will be holding a Public Open House to provide information and receive input from the public regarding an update to the Citys Water Resources Management Plan (WRMP) and Wetland Protection and Management Plan (WPMP) in Burnsville City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville, Minnesota, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. The City has prepared Draft Plans for review and comment that will be available on the Citys webpage on February 10, 2017. The url for the webpage is www.burnsville.org/nrmanagement

Residents will have an opportunity to review and provide input on a range of water resource topics addressed in the Draft Plans, including lake water quality goals, aquatic vegetation, pond and water body high water levels, localized flooding, design standards for development and redevelopment projects and wetland buffers. Residents will be able to provide input at the meeting. Copies of the City of Burnsvilles current and draft updated WRMP and WPMP are also available on the Citys website at www.burnsville.org.

The City will consider all comments as the plan update process moves forward. If you are unable to attend the open house but are interested in providing information that can be used in the update please contact the Citys WRMP and WPMP Update engineering consultant Rebecca Nestingen at 651.490.2175 or rnestingen@sehinc.com.

