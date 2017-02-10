Crash on icy roadway claims life of Apple Valley man

An Apple Valley man died Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash near Cloquet.

John F. Schultz, 69, lost control of his Ford pickup truck just before 10 a.m. on a ramp from Highway 33 onto southbound Interstate 35, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The vehicle left the icy roadway, went down an embankment and came to rest in a grove of trees.

Schultz, the vehicle’s sole occupant, was wearing a seatbelt, the State Patrol said. Alcohol was not involved in the incident.

Cloquet police and the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol at the scene.