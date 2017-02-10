District 191 levy: Renew it or lose it

Voter approval needed in November

School District 191 needs voter approval in November to continue collecting a $7.26 million operating levy voters approved in 2007.

The 10-year levy expires after next school year (2017-18). Voter renewal would keep the money flowing to the general fund for another decade beginning in 2018-19. General fund spending for that year is projected at $135.69 million.

To renew the levy, the district would have to hold a special election this Election Day, Nov. 7, according to Lisa Rider, business services director. The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board would have to call the election no later than Aug. 25.

“We would lose that funding if it is not renewed or something else occurred,” Rider told the board Feb. 9.

Board members didn’t comment during Rider’s levy report. The district plans to gauge public opinion with a community survey this spring.

The 2007 operating levy is one of two on the books in District 191. The other, approved by voters in 2011, expires after the 2022-23 school year.

In other budget action, the board approved a set of spending and revenue assumptions that will be used to write the 2017-18 general fund budget, which the board will approve in June.

Spending of $131.8 million and revenues of $127.2 million are projected. A projected spend-down of $4.6 million in reserves will be needed to avoid budget cuts.

That would leave the unassigned year-end fund balance at 8.8 percent of general fund spending. District policy calls for a balance of at least 8 percent.

Board Member Dan Luth said he’s still concerned, as in past years, about the district’s continual “deficit spending.”

“I’m really hoping that this tightens up” before the board approves the budget in June, he said.