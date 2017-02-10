Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF APPLE VALLEY

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

PROPOSED PRELIMINARY PLAT IN THE CITY OF APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Apple Valley, Dakota County, Minnesota, will meet at the Municipal Center, 7100 West 147th Street, on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible. The purpose of the meeting is to hold a public hearing for a subdivision of land by preliminary plat. Said hearing relates to property generally located southwest of the intersection of Diamond Path (CSAH 33) and Evermoor Parkway, and legally described as:

That parcel of land located in Government Lot 1, Section 24, Township 115, Range 20, Dakota County, Minnesota, lying west of the West right of way line of S.A.R. No. 33 and East of the following described line:

Beginning at a point on the North line of said Government Lot 1, Section 24, said point is 1,382.05 feet west of the Northeast corner of Section 24; thence South 37 degrees 34 minutes 46 seconds East (said North line of Government Lot 1 having an assumed bearing of South 90 degrees East) 133.7 feet; thence South 07 degrees 23 minutes East a distance of 400.00 feet; thence South 41 degrees 15 minutes East a distance 230.00 feet; thence South 46 degrees 08 minutes East a distance of 140.00 feet; thence South 22 degrees 24 minutes East a distance of 237.70 feet and there terminating.

AND

All that part of Government Lol 1, Section 24, Township 115, Range 20, described as follows, to-wit:

Beginning at a point on the north line of said Section 24, distant 917.90 feet easterly, measured along said line from the north quarter corner of said Section 24; thence easterly along said north line of said Section 24 to a point which is 1382.05 feet west of the northeast corner thereof; thence South 37 degrees 34 minutes 46 seconds east (said North line of said Section 24 throughout these courses herein described, having an assumed bearing of south 90 degrees east) a distance of 133.7 feet; thence south 7 degrees 23 minutes east a distance of 307.64 feet; thence south 82 degrees 22 minutes west to the easterly shore of Farquar Lake; thence northwesterly along the shore of said Lake to the point of intersection with a line drawn from the point of beginning south 24 degrees west to the shore of said Lake; thence north in a straight line to the point of beginning.

AND

All that part of Government Lot 1, Section 24, Township 115, Range 20 described as follows, to-wit:

Beginning at a point on the north line of said Section 24, 1382.05 feet west of the northeast corner of said Section 24; thence south 37 degrees, 34 minutes, 46 seconds east (said north line of said Section 24 throughout these courses herein described, having an assumed bearing of South 90 degrees east) 133.7 feet; thence south 7 degrees 23 minutes east a distance of 307.64 feet to the place of beginning of the land being herein described: From said place of beginning proceed south 7 degrees 23 minutes east a distance of 92.36 feet, thence south 41 degrees 15 minutes east a distance of 230.0 feet; thence south 46 degrees 08 minutes east a distance of 140.0 feet; thence south 22 degrees 24 minutes east a distance of 237.7 feet; thence north 76 degrees 52 minutes west to the shore of Farquar Lake; thence northwesterly along the shore of said Lake to the point of intersection with a line drawn from the place of beginning of the land being herein described south 82 degrees and 22 minutes west to the shore of said Lake; thence north 82 degrees and 22 minutes east to the said place of beginning; according to the Government Survey thereof.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that these proceedings are instituted upon the petition of the property owners. Randy and Carolyn Buller. All interested parties will be given an opportunity to be heard at said time and place.

DATED this 3rd day of February, 2017.

/s/ Stephanie Marschall

Deputy City Clerk

Published in the

Apple Valley Sun Thisweek

February 10, 2017

650785