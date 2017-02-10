Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

REQUEST: Vacation of public drainage and utility easements.

APPLICANT: City of Lakeville

LOCATION DESCRIPTION: The location of the public drainage and utility easements to be vacated are located north of Icenic Trail and east of Kenwood Trail (CSAH 50) in the City of Lakeville, Dakota County, Minnesota, and described as follows:

All of the drainage and utility easements, as delineated and dedicated, lying within Lot 1, Block 2, VIKING SQUARE, according to the recorded plat thereof, Dakota County, Minnesota

WHEN: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the parties may be heard.

WHERE: City Council Meeting at the City Hall Council Chambers, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, Minnesota.

QUESTIONS: Call Associate Planner Frank Dempsey at (952) 985-4423 or e-mail comments or questions to fdempsey@lakevillemn.gov

DATED this 7th day of February 2017

CITY OF LAKEVILLE

Charlene Friedges, City Clerk

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

February 10, 2017

651358