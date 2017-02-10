Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF DAKOTA

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 19-HA-PR-17-32

Estate of Maxine K. Geehan,

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 23, 2017 at 9:00 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 1560 Hwy 55, Hastings, MN 55033, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, November 5, 2013, and codicils to the will, dated July 20, 2016, (Will), and for the appointment of Richard Busby, whose address is 2645 Louisa Ave, Mounds View, MN, 55112 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 13, 2017

BY THE COURT

By: /s/ Michael J. Mayer

Judge of District Court

Attorney for Petitioner

Morgan Okney

Nilva & Prisch, P.A.

2350 W 7th Street

Saint Paul, MN 55116

Attorney License No: 0397615

Telephone: (651) 379-2310

FAX: (651)690-2613

Email: mokney@nilvaandfrisch.com

Published in the

Apple Valley Sun Thisweek

February 10, 24 2017

651757