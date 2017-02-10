School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 196

MEETING MINUTES

JANUARY 23, 2017

This is a summary of the January 23, 2017 School Board meeting with the full text available for public inspection at www.district196.org or at the District Office or by standard or electronic mail.

The meeting was called to order at 5:20 p.m. at the District Office. Present: Albright, Coulson, Huusko, Isaacs, Magnuson, Roseen, Schutte and Supt. Berenz.

Motion by Huusko, seconded by Schutte and carried with a 7-0 vote to approve the agenda.

Motion by Huusko, seconded by Roseen and carried with a 7-0 vote to approve Consent items: expulsion of a student, pay equity report and employee agreement.

The board heard reports on curriculum, achievement and integration, construction updates and the five-year financial plan.

Roseen left at 7:30 p.m.

Motion by Huusko, seconded by Coulson and carried with a 6-0 vote to close the meeting pursuant to M.S. 13D.03 for purposes of discussing labor negotiations strategy.

Motion by Huusko, seconded by Schutte and carried with a 6-0 vote to re-open the meeting.

Motion by Huusko, seconded by Coulson and carried with a 6-0 vote to adjourn at 8:30 p.m.

Published in the

Apple Valley Sun Thisweek,

Lakeville Sun Thisweek,

Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek

February 10, 2017

