Haugen hopes to see the Farmington district continue to lead

Superintendent’s vision for 2017 articulated

by Maren Bauer

Sun Thisweek

Dakota County Tribune

The future of education looks far different than a few decades ago and Jay Haugen, superintendent of Farmington Area School District 192, hopes to lead the change.

With Farmington’s Innovation Zone designation and digital learning platforms, Haugen’s goal is to create accessible learning so that it can happen anywhere, anytime.

As an Innovation Zone, Farmington schools incorporate an all-digital learning platform coupled with flexible learning days.

In addition, the district has a teacher-driven curriculum, project-based learning, and a school atmosphere that hundreds of schools come to visit.

Farmington continues to partner with another Minnesota Innovation Zone — Spring Lake Park — to enhance learning.

One of the keys to this is that Farmington teachers post assignments digitally, so students remain aware of their tasks and what needs to be done.

Something Haugen rejects is the idea of required seat time: the idea that a student must be in their seat for a certain number of hours “doesn’t make sense, even within the traditional model.”

In today’s classroom, teachers keep track of which students need more time on a certain topic, and there is a focus on students staying up-to-date on projects and tasks as they continue to develop time-management and problem-solving skills.

Haugen also shared some insights on his perspective of standardized testing. While colleges and funding programs use test scores to determine student success, test scores rarely determine what is seen as success in adult life.

What does predict success?

He says it’s 21st century skills, although he noted the term is outdated.

Communication, problem-solving, collaborating, and critical thinking are the skills that teachers are building their curriculum.

He sees his most important job as “standing as a shield” for teachers so that they have the freedom to be creative in their classrooms and to further push the envelope. Haugen supports teachers to be creative and individualistic as they build their classrooms and instruction, because that’s how he views the students.

He wants to “find and develop strengths in every student,” as well as to empower them to become “agents of their own learning.”

Haugen understands the importance of community involvement.

He regrets that he hasn’t been able to be out in the community during the evening these last couple of years, but “that’s (his) favorite thing; being out in the community and serving the people.”

He looks forward to the results of a community survey as well, to come out sometime this spring.

He especially loves Farmington because people show up to things. Because of that strong involvement, it has the feel of a town decades ago, yet it’s the youngest demographically in the county.

Haugen remains optimistic about the future and direction of Farmington. He says the district a group of dedicated, innovative staff and passionate, engaged students who are ready to learn.

