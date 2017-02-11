Local Beyond the Yellow Ribbon group recaps year

The Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network has helped many military veterans and their families in the past year. The wealth of activity was recapped by President Paul Chellsen during the Jan. 26 Apple Valley City Council meeting.

In 2016, the group helped three military families move into new homes, provided lawn mowing and snow removal, paid a month’s rent for a Gold Star mom along with assisting others financially with emergency dental work, car repairs, tires and Christmas presents.

Members raised money for a military family to have a weeklong camp experience during Camp Gratitude at Veterans Campground on Big Marine Lake in Marine on St. Croix.

The group also:

• Held its 14th Veteran Appreciation Dinner in January with more than 100 attending with support from the American Legion.

• Participated in the Apple Valley Freedom Days Parade and staffed tables at the Minnesota State Fair and Dakota County Fair.

• Supported 1776 Riders Inc. — a group of motorcyclists who raise money to support veterans through special events.

• Provided veterans with information about services they did not know about.

Chellsen thanked the city of Apple Valley, the City Council, Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776, Boy Scout Troop 293 and Bogart’s Apple Place Bowl for their financial support and the many volunteers.

Mayor Mary Hamman-Roland said it was remarkable what the group was able to accomplish.

She said they serve as a role model in the community for all they do for our active service members and veterans.

“We are fortunate to have this volunteer group at work in our community and we thank them for their tireless efforts,” Hamman-Roland said.

Group members in attendance at the meeting were vice president Jay Peterson, director Bill Tschohl and committee members Tom Lawell, Dick Geiger, Bill Swanstrom and Tom Werner.

Apple Valley was officially recognized as a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Community by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2012. The group will celebrate its fifth year anniversary on March 30.

The next Military Appreciation Dinner, free to veterans and active duty military and family members, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776, 1421 Granada Drive. To register for the dinner, call 952-432-5014 or RSVP at yellowribbonav@gmail.com.