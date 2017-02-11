Nominations open for Public Health Achievement Awards

The Dakota County Public Health Department is seeking nominations for the annual Public Health Achievement Awards that will be presented before the Dakota County Board on April 5 as part of National Public Health Week. The awards recognize contributions of Dakota County residents who devote their time, energy and talents in their communities to improve public health.

Community health leaders are recognized in three categories: Youth, Individual and Community Group. Winners are selected based on their leadership, contribution to solutions to public health problems, collaboration, advocacy, role modeling, and evidence of impact.

Nominations must be submitted by Friday, March 4. For a nomination form and instructions on how to submit it, visit www.dakotacounty.us and search “Achievement Award” or call 651-554-6100.