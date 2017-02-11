Year in Review: District 192 to build off a busy 2016

Jeff Gottwig conducts the band at the Farmington Memorial Day ceremony at Corinthian Cemetery. Gottwig, Farmington High School’s longtime director of bands, retired after 30 years. (Photo by Andy Rogers)

A protracted teachers contract negotiation, repairs at some school buildings and the departure and welcome of new staff highlighted 2016 in the Farmington Area School District.

As Superintendent Jay Haugen looks ahead in this edition to 2017 and beyond, following are some of the actions that made headlines in the district from the past year.

Contract

Much attention was paid during the first half of the year to the District 192’s negotiation of a new teachers contract for Farmington Education Association.

The 2015-17 contract, approved in mid-June, added 2.15 percent increases to the salary matrix each year of the contract. In addition to lanes and steps, it amounts to a 7.6 percent increase in the total package over two years.

“We really appreciate the School Board and the members of both bargaining teams for all the work and time they’ve put in to come up with this settlement,” MaryAnne Thomas, director of human resources, said at the time.

The contract clarified teacher responsibilities during flexible-learning days and professional development days as well as substitute teacher policy.

With negotiations scheduled to begin again within a year, Thomas said they’re working on clarifying a few sticking points that held up the process.

“We’ll talk about what went well and what do we want to clarify before going into that next round,” Thomas said.

One of the biggest conflicts was which school districts to compare to Farmington. Another source of friction was FEA’s request to include class size targets in the contract, a provision that was eventually nixed.

The contract was approved 5-1 by the School Board. Member Melissa Sauser voted no.

Repairs

Though it caused plenty of feedback from the community, the repair work at the Farmington High School stadium didn’t cause as many ripples as previously feared.

The work to a retaining wall, plaza and other items originally led to the idea of having the 2016 graduation ceremony outdoors at the old high school — now Boeckman Middle School — but it was later decided the event would be held at indoors FHS.

And even though construction was not complete, the stadium was ready for the varsity football home opener against Mounds View on Sept. 2.

In June, contractors found additional damage that pushed back the estimated completion date to Sept. 16. Plans were being made to play the game at Boeckman Middle School.

“In June, contractors ran into an issue with the concrete slab that the bleachers would sit on,” said Jane Houska, Farmington finance director. “They thought it would take an extra three weeks. As they got into it, it wasn’t as difficult as they assumed. Everybody has been working diligently to get it done.”

The project began because erosion caused significant damage to the plaza and retaining wall at the Farmington High School stadium.

Other work

Several maintenance projects were completed over the summer for various building exteriors and installing two new boiler systems at different schools.

In September, the pool at Dodge Middle School was on track to get a new dehumidification system, something that officials have said was needed for more than a decade.

The existing system has outlived its life expectancy and often required maintenance.

Work is scheduled to begin on March 6, 2017, and be completed within six weeks. It shouldn’t disrupt any events.

Farmington swimming and diving teams compete and practice at the Dodge Middle School Pool, which also hosts open swimming, lesson, parties and life guarding classes.

Budget

Through the 2016-17 budget process, the district was able to reduce class size targets by one student at the elementary level.

Class size targets are: kindergarten and first grade 19-24; second grade 20-25; third and fourth grades 25-28; and fifth grade 27-30.

If the class exceeds the maximum size, policy states the district would consider additional teachers and other instructional resources.

Enrollment

Enrollment within the Farmington School District has grown slowly but consistently in recent years.

According to official enrollment numbers as of Oct. 1, 7,074 students attend Farmington.

Superintendent Jay Haugen expects continued growth in the next few years, but nothing excessive.

This year’s senior class has 442 students, which is the smallest in the district. The junior class has 465 students, while the rest have more than 500. The largest is fourth grade with 606 students.

Most of the growth comes from larger kindergarten classes coming in compared to smaller graduating classes.

Lockdown

A man upset about the number of squirrels in his yard caused a ruckus Sept. 19 in downtown Farmington and the lockdown of several schools.

The Farmington Police Department responded to a report of a man walking around outside with a rifle in the downtown area about 8:40 a.m. and treated the situation like an active shooter since it was near schools.

Boeckman Middle School, Riverview Elementary, Farmington Elementary and Dodge Middle School were on lockdown for about 20 minutes.

The incident reportedly happened about three blocks from Farmington Elementary School.

“For all we knew, we had a guy walking around with a rifle shooting off rounds,” police Sgt. Bob Sauter said. “We had to assume it was the worst.”

It turns out it was a man in his 70s who uses a BB gun to shoot squirrels.

“I guess he traps squirrels in his yard and shoots them,” Sauter said. “He felt pretty bad about it. We don’t plan to file any charges.”

He was on his own property at the time. Although, he left before officers arrived, but they were able to contact him after talking with a neighbor.

Gottwig

The director of bands at Farmington High School putting away his baton after 30 years in June.

“I haven’t had time to let it feel like anything,” Jeff Gottwig said at the time. “The end of the school year is always busy. We don’t even have time to sit down. It won’t hit me until the day after Labor Day when everyone goes back to school.”

But the 60-year-old is fully vested and will have plenty of time for adventure and music.

“My wife retired three years ago,” he said. “This gives me the chance to do some things while my health is still good. I’m ready to move on.”

Gottwig started teaching at Farmington High School in 1986 with about 400 students as a long-term substitute.

New staff

The music department at Farmington High School received two new directors to lead students on their musical journeys as school began this fall.

New choir director Brian Ohnsorg and new band director Bradley Mariska have been preparing to fill the halls at the high school with music since they were hired this summer.

Ohnsorg has taught vocal music at the secondary and collegiate level for 18 years.

“I could not be more impressed,” Ohnsorg said at the time. “A personable, professional, sincere and welcoming climate is evident immediately from all staff and administration.”

Before coming to Farmington, Mariska increased enrollment in band programs by 40 percent in Austin and wrote his own AP music theory curriculum.

“The Farmington community has been incredibly welcoming and gracious as I have transitioned into my position this summer,” Mariska said at the time. “I’ve had the great fortune of getting to know not only the marching band students throughout the summer, but also some incredibly dedicated parents and colleagues.”

