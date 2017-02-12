Farmington Library events slated

The Farmington Library, 508 Third St., will offer the following programs. Call 651-438-0250 or visit www.dakotacounty.us/library for more information.

Make & Take: Duct Tape Flowers, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Make a rose to give to someone special on Valentine’s Day. Ages: 10-16.

Open Knitting, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Join other knitters in a casual focus group. Learn new stitches, get help with unfinished projects, or just enjoy new friends while knitting. Other crafters welcome.

Books & Beyond: V is for Valentines, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Stories, activities and crafts related to Valentines with ISD 192 ECFE. Ages: 0-6.

Books that Pop-up, Twist and Turn, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Create unique handmade books with movable parts like pockets, pop-ups, folds, scrolls, flaps, pull tabs and slides, and hand drawn, collaged and painted images, and text. Presented by Artistry. Registration required for each child. Ages: 6-12.

Friday Fun for Teens, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Drop in for a variety of fun activities after a long week of school. Ages: 10-16.