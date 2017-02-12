Free legal consultation at Dakota County libraries

Dakota County Library is offering legal assistance in consumer law, identity theft, divorce, and family law. Schedule a free consultation with a volunteer attorney, appointments run through May 25.

Consumer Law Clinic at the Galaxie Library, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley, 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays through May 30. Get help with consumer law matters, such as debt collection, garnishment, credit issues, foreclosures, contracts and conciliation court with a free 30-minute consultation from a volunteer attorney. This clinic is a joint program of Legal Assistance of Dakota County, the Dakota County Family Court and the Dakota County Law Library. Call 952-431-3200 for more information and to schedule an appointment.

Identity Theft information, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, Wentworth Library, 199 Wentworth Ave. E., West St. Paul; 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, Pleasant Hill Library, 1490 S. Frontage Road, Hastings. Learn what identity theft is, actions to protect against it, and what steps to take if it happens. Presented by Twin Cities Media Alliance and funded by Metropolitan Library Service Agency.

Divorce Clinic, 1-4 p.m. the first Thursday of the month (March 2, April 6, May 4), Galaxie Library. Get help with divorce paperwork. Presented by the Dakota County Law Library, Legal Assistance of Dakota County, the Minnesota Justice Foundation, and volunteer attorneys and law students. Registration required. Call 952-431-3200.

Legal Assistance of Dakota County, Galaxie Library, 1-4 p.m. Mondays, March 6 and 20, April 3 and 17, May 1 and 15; 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, March 8, April 12, May 10; 1-4 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 23, March 30, April 27, May 25. Call 952-891-7135 to schedule an appointment. Receive a free 30-minute consultation from a volunteer attorney regarding family law matters, such as divorce, child custody, child support, visitation, paternity issues, spousal maintenance and domestic abuse. This clinic is a joint program of Legal Assistance of Dakota County, the Dakota County Family Court and the Dakota County Law Library. Also offered at the Wentworth Library; call 651-438-8102 for an appointment.

For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us/library or call 651-450-2900.