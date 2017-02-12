‘Shoot for the Moon’ event set March 4

Mary O’Keefe

The Mary Moon Foundation, an Apple Valley-based nonprofit founded by Peter and Christine O’Keefe in memory of their daughter Mary, will host its “Shoot for the Moon” event on March 4.

The event at Nickelodeon Universe will not only provide Twin Cities’ families with hours of amusement at a discounted rate, but it will also contribute to a major milestone for pediatric hospice homes. Funds raised at the event will support Crescent Cove, a nonprofit set to open the third children’s hospice home in the United States and the first in Minnesota before the end of the year.

When 3-year-old Mary O’Keefe battled cancer in 2009, she spent a good part of her final year, including her final day, in the hospital. While hospitals provide critical acute care and treatment for their patients, they don’t provide a residential setting for end-of-life care.

The O’Keefes said they wish a children’s hospice home had been available to their family for their daughter’s final days. Though some hospitals offer larger rooms to accommodate a child who is dying and his or her family, they are typically near other hospital rooms where children are receiving treatment.

“I remember leaving Mary’s room on the Oncology Unit and seeing the other pediatric children in the hall, still alive, while Mary’s body was being transported to the hospital morgue,” Christine O’Keefe said. “A pediatric hospice program would have been beneficial to our family if it was available to us. I believe a team who specializes in end-of-life care would have helped give us the tools to handle the painful transition in the family dynamics with losing a child.”

While there are more than 4,700 hospice homes for adults across the country, there are only two dedicated respite and hospice homes for children.

“Pediatric end-of-life needs are unique and require different needs than adult hospice and respite care,” Christine O’Keefe said. “Mary still wanted to play, even on the day she passed away. Children have this innate need to learn and play even through sickness and failing health.”

According to Crescent Cove’s founder, Katie Lindenfelser, “Children’s hospital providers in the Twin Cities all agree that there is a great need for a pediatric hospice and respite care home, and it is our goal to work collaboratively.”

Crescent Cove will provide palliative care (pain and symptom control) during respite stays in between treatments and at the end-of-life, after treatments have been completed. In doing so, it will collaborate with the child’s primary provider and other organizations in the community that serve children.

“With the community’s support, we intend to close on the purchase of a hospice home on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center in mid-March,” Lindenfelser said. “We will spend the next several months renovating so that it meets the needs of children and families, and we plan to open in the fall of 2017. The Mary Moon Foundation is helping us reach our goal to bring loving care and support to children and families!”

Hosting this year’s family-centric fundraiser at Nickelodeon Universe has special meaning to Mary’s family. Mary visited Nickelodeon Universe just 12 days before she passed away.

“Mary was very weak and was in her final days of her battle with neuroblastoma, but she did not want to leave Nickelodeon Universe because she got to be a kid and have fun,” her mother said. “What a wonderful distraction from her medical issues to go on rides and forget for a moment that she had incurable cancer. I will always treasure these final days with my beloved daughter. I am looking forward to people attending our fundraiser, on Mary’s 11th birthday, to have the same enjoyable experience at Nickelodeon Universe.”

Though this will be the Mary Moon Foundation’s first event at Nickelodeon Universe, hosting charity events is not new to them. The March 4 event marks the sixth annual charity event for families hosted by the foundation. The organization also held a Hairball benefit concert last July to raise funds for hospitalized children. In addition to the organization’s financial dedication to Crescent Cove, the Mary Moon Foundation has also raised $100,000 for Child-Family Life Services at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital since its inception.

This year’s “Shoot for the Moon” event features discounted all-day admission to Nickelodeon Universe, entertainment and a silent auction. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Crescent Cove and Child-Family Life Services at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. Tickets can be purchased at www.marymoonfoundation.org.