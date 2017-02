The Burnsville Fire Department offers free Heart Restart CPR training on the third Wednesday of each month. The next class is 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Burnsville Fire Station 1, 911 W. 140th St.

Classes are in a new “Compression Only” format, and do not fulfill certification requirements.

Residents, neighbors and anyone interested in learning this life-saving skill are invited to take part. RSVPs are encouraged to gauge the number of participants. RSVP: 952-895-4570.