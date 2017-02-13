Piano duo presents two concerts Feb. 18 in Lakeville

David Charles Eichholz, left, and Ted Manderfeld (Photo submitted)

The piano duo of David Charles Eichholz and Ted Manderfeld is set to deliver two shows on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Lakeville Area Arts Center.

Under the name Dave and Ted, they’ll present their “What a Wonderful World” concert at 2 p.m. with musical standards, spirituals and sing-alongs in a performance that features costumes and comedy; then, at 7:30 p.m., they’ll shift gears to present their Deuces Wild dueling piano act in a parody-laden performance that includes classic rock, country, rap and show tunes.

Ticket information is at 952-985-4640 and www.LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com. The arts center is at 20965 Holyoke Ave.