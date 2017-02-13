Velvet Tones host ‘Festival of Music’ March 12

The Velvet Tones (Photo submitted)

The Velvet Tones, a senior-adult community choir, will present their “Festival of Music” spring concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Eastview High School in Apple Valley.

The concert features the 80-member Velvet Tones, conducted by Rich Clausen, along with the Twin Cities Trumpet Ensemble and the Cardinal Choir from Rosemount’s Red Pine Elementary. Longtime Twin Cities broadcast journalist Stan Turner is set to serve as announcer.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public. More about the choir is at www.velvettones.org.