Bonnie Rae Coloroso

(April 3, 1936 – February 8, 2017)

Coloroso, Bonnie Rae (Lovstad) age 80 of Burnsville passed away on February 8, 2017.

Preceded in death by husband William.

Survived by children Perry Coloroso and Shay (Scott ) Crawford; grandchildren Malana and Halle; siblings Larrie Lovstad and Sandra (Terry) Barrett; also by many loving relatives and friends.

Memorial Service 11 AM Monday, February 20, 2017 at White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave. S. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to service.

