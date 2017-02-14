Marcus S. Kemper, 65

Marcus S. Kemper, age 65, of Eagan, passed away Feb. 9, 2017. Preceded in death by parents.

Survived by loving wife of 41 yrs., Mary; sons, Jason (Sarah) & Nathan (Jenny); grandchildren, Haley, Alyssa & Moriah; sister, Melanie (Neal) Robinson; & many other family members and friends.

Funeral Service was Tuesday, Feb. 14th at First Baptist Church. Visitation was Monday, Feb. 13th at Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Pt. (Yankee Doodle @ Coachman) in Eagan & also prior to the Service at church.

Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.

KLECATSKY & SONS EAGAN CHAPEL

651-454-9488

www.klecatskys.com

Post navigation