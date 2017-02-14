Robert August Korthauer

Robert Korthauer, age 90, of Rosemount, MN passed away at home surround by his loved ones on February 12.

Preceded in death by his loving wife June. Survived by his three children Karen (Tom) Hankes, David (Mary) Korthauer, and Roberta (Robert) Lane. Eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Rosmeount United Methodist Church, 14770 Canada Ave West, Rosmeount, MN 55068 on Monday, February 20th. Visitation at 9:30 am, service at 10:30 am.