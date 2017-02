Vivian Shi, of Apple Valley, is performing in Trinity School at River Ridge’s production of Shakespeare’s

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, at Trinity School at River Ridge, 601 River Ridge Parkway in Eagan. Seating is general admission. Tickets are sold at the door and cost $6 for adults, $4 for students and $25 for families. For more information, call 651-789-2890 or go to www.tsrr.org.