Area briefs for the week of Feb. 17

Parent training on dialectical behavior therapy

National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota will present a free parent training class called “Can Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Help Your Child?” The class will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Apple Valley’s Shepherd of the Valley Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, in room 16.

The class is taught by Rebecca Sanders, associate director of the DBT program at Nystrom & Associates.

DBT is an empirically researched mode of treatment that helps people dealing with high emotional dysregulation, difficulties tolerating distress and interpersonal conflicts.

To register or get information, contact NAMI at 651-645-2948 or go to namihelps.org.

Goodwill partners with Girl Scouts

Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota is partnering with Girl Scouts River Valleys to bring cookies to select retail locations from Feb. 19 through March 12. Girl Scouts will sell cookies at the Apple Valley Goodwill store 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 19 through March 12. The store is located at 7320 153rd St. W. Call 952-953-4410 for information.

Mental health support group in Burnsville

A NAMI Connection free peer support group for adults recovering from a mental illness meets 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays in room 15 at Mary Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Road E., Burnsville. The group is sponsored by NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness). Trained facilitators who are also in recovery lead NAMI Connection groups. For more information, contact Lyn at 612-749-5408, or call 651-645-2948.

Rain garden workshop in Burnsville

Burnsville residents are invited to attend a free introductory workshop to see how rain gardens, native gardens and shoreline stabilization projects benefit local water quality and help wildlife.

Residents may attend the Landscaping for Clean Water Rain Garden workshop 6:15-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, or Thursday, April 13, at Burnhaven Library, 1101 County Road 42, Burnsville.

Participants will learn about the benefits and function of rain and native plant gardens. In addition, trained instructors will provide examples of gardens that add variety and interest to yards and provide habitat for pollinating insects such as butterflies. Rain gardens also filter storm water runoff, which helps stop pollutants from flowing to lakes and streams through storm drains.

Design and installation assistance is available to attendees. Burnsville offers grants of up to $1,000 for residents with qualified water quality improvement projects. The application deadline for the city grant program is Monday, May 8.

Registration is required by emailing [email protected] or calling 651-480-7777. Visit www.dakotacountyswcd.org for more information.

For more information on the workshops and the Burnsville Natural Resources Department visit www.burnsville.org/raingarden.

Burnsville State of the City address

Burnsville’s annual State of the City address is scheduled Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville.

The event and keynote speech given by Mayor Elizabeth Kautz is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. and is open to the public. For those who are unable to attend in person, the speech will be shown live on Burnsville Civic Channel 16/HD Channel 859 (for cable subscribers) and online at www.burnsville.tv/live.

A luncheon will follow at the Ames Center. The luncheon is open to the public. Cost is $25. Preregistration is required at least 24 hours in advance.

The State of the City is presented annually by the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce and the city of Burnsville.

Advance registration is available through the Chamber of Commerce at www.burnsvillechamber.com. Registration questions should be directed to the chamber at 952-435-6000 or [email protected].

Open house in Burnsville on water, wetland management

The city of Burnsville will hold a public open house 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, to provide information and receive input from the public regarding an update to the city’s Water Resources Management Plan and Wetland Protection and Management Plan. The open house will be in Burnsville City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Parkway.

Residents will have an opportunity to review and provide input on a range of water resource topics addressed in the draft plans, including:

• Lake water quality goals

• Aquatic vegetation

• Pond and water body high water levels

• Localized flooding

• Design standards for development and redevelopment projects

• Wetland buffers

Copies of the city’s current and draft updated plans are available online at www.burnsville.org/nrmanagement.

Photo submitted

Alisha Mussetter, left, and Sean Mussetter, right, South Metro Flyway Chapter Ducks Unlimited co-chairs, and Ruth Hoefs, Minnesota Ducks Unlimited state chairman, middle, received the Gold and Bronze awards from Minnesota Ducks Unlimited.

South Metro Flyway DU chapter recognized

The South Metro Flyway Ducks Unlimited chapter was acknowledged as the No. 2 chapter in the state by Minnesota Ducks Unlimited during the Feb. 11 state convention. The chapter was recognized for its 2016 Blizzard Blitz fundraiser in January and 2016 Wing Ding fundraiser held in April. For information on the South Metro Flyway chapter, contact Sean Mussetter at 651-747-6569 or [email protected].

Eagan support group for families

NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) sponsors free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness.

A family support group meets 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month at Advent United Methodist Church, 3945 Lexington Ave. S., Eagan.

Led by trained facilitators who also have a family member with mental illness, the support group helps families develop better coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences.

For more information, call Connie at 952-432-9278.

The Open Door in urgent need of volunteers

Volunteers are needed immediately at The Open Door to help with both its growing mobile pantry program and its bricks-and-mortar food pantry in Eagan. Significant growth in the Mobile Program combined with the post-holiday volunteer attrition are leaving the Eagan-based organization struggling to fill the gaps.

“Our mobile food program has more than doubled since last year, and we need additional volunteers to help us meet the demand,” said Jason Viana, executive director.

“The growth in demand coupled with the temporary loss of our ‘snowbirds’ is leaving a gap in our program coverage. We urgently need volunteers to help make sure we can continue to reach the nearly 5,000 people we serve each month.”

Immediate volunteer posts to fill are mobile pantry drivers, shoppers, and client attendants. Client attendants work face to face with clients to set up food appointments and make reminder calls. The mobile pantry program’s shoppers meet the mobile pantry bus at the distribution site and help clients choose and bag their choices. Drivers take the mobile pantry back and forth to neighborhoods in need and work with the shoppers to serve clients. No special driver’s license is required.

The Open Door is a hunger relief organization dedicated to ending local hunger through access to healthy food. Through its collective programs, The Open Door serves more than 5,000 Dakota County residents each month, and distributes over 1 million pounds of food annually, more than half of which is fresh and/or perishable. On-site orientation sessions are available every week.

To sign up for a 45-minute volunteer orientation or to learn more about The Open Door’s programs, visit www.theopendoorpantry.org or contact Nancy Wester at [email protected] or 651-605-2881 for more information. Photo submitted

Dakota County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Feb. 16, 2017, as Dakota County Farm Bureau Day in honor of the organization’s 100th anniversary. From left: Commissioner Mike Slavik, chair of the Dakota County Board of Commissioners; past DCFB president Rozetta Hallcock; Dale Hallcock; Karen Bremer; George Hallcock; and current DCFB president, Charles Radman.

Farm Bureau celebrates milestone

Dakota County Farm Bureau celebrated its 100th anniversary as an organization on Feb. 16.

A proclamation by the Dakota County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Feb. 16, 2017, as Dakota County Farm Bureau Day.

“Agriculture continues to be an important part of the economy of Dakota County. We are celebrating 100 years of the Dakota County Farm Bureau as an organization and we look forward to working together many more years supporting and promoting agriculture,” said President Charles Radman.

“As farmers, we are committed to providing a safe, affordable, and abundant food supply. In honor of our 100th anniversary, we wanted to support our local communities with 10 $100 donations made to local Dakota County food shelves,” said Amanda Durow, Dakota County Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers chair.

Dakota County Farm Bureau was formed in 1917 along with other county and state farm bureaus during this time period to support and educate farm families and provide leadership for and coordinate the efforts of the county extension agent.

Currently, there are over 1,200 members and Dakota County Farm Bureau is considered the “Voice of Agriculture” in Dakota County.

Dakota County Farm Bureau promotes and supports agricultural education. It annually donates agricultural books to local elementary schools, provides two high school scholarships, and supports promotion projects such as farmer safety education. Dakota County Farm Bureau supports 4-H and FFA projects, young farmer and rancher activities, and other agricultural related projects.

Dakota County Farm Bureau members have also served as ambassadors and leaders and members of other organizations supportive of agriculture. Many of the Dakota County Farm Families of the Year have also been Dakota County Farm Bureau members.

A past president of the Dakota County Farm Bureau, the Honorable Ed Thy, who served as the Dakota County Farm Bureau President from 1932-39, was elected the 26th governor of Minnesota and also served two terms in the U.S. Senate. Past DCFB President Walter Klaus also served many years in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

DCFB has members that have been recognized with the Honorary Life Membership Award by the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation including George and Phyllis Betzold, Rozetta and George Hallcock and the late Walter Klaus.

Current members of the 2017 Dakota County Farm Bureau Board are Charles Radman, president; Kevin Chamberlain, vice president; Amanda Durow; Young Farmers & Ranchers chair; Karen Bremer, secretary. Directors are Melisa Bauer Klingsporn, Roy Bremer, Dale Hallcock, Steve Neil, Rozetta Hallcock and Ken Schentzel.

Dakota County Farm Bureau will celebrate its 100th anniversary at its annual meeting on Sept. 25.

Farmington Library events

The Farmington Library, 508 Third St., will offer the following programs. Call 651-438-0250 or visit www.dakotacounty.us/library for more information.

Farmington Books & Brew, 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. The group will discuss “A Discovery of Witches” by Deborah Harkness.

Open Knitting, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. Join other knitters in a casual focus group. Learn new stitches, get help with unfinished projects, or just enjoy new friends while knitting. Other crafters welcome.

Obstacle Course, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Drop in anytime to navigate tunnels and hoops, hop down a path and weave through cones in this full-body movement experience. Ages: 2-6.

Storytime for 2s-6s, 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Read, play, sing, talk and write together with stories and activities to develop early literacy skills for toddlers and preschoolers. Siblings welcome. Ages: 2-6.

Friday Fun for Teens, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Drop in for a variety of fun activities after a long week of school. Ages: 10-16.

American Legion post leaders convene

Photo submitted

Eagan American Legion Post 594 hosted a multi-post get-together Feb. 6 at Granite City in Eagan. It was the first time the area post leaders got together to discuss broader countywide initiatives and how the posts can support each others’ efforts. Posts represented included Cannon Falls, South St. Paul, Apple Valley, Lakeville, Hastings and Eagan.

Lakeville building report for January

The city of Lakeville has issued building permits with a total valuation of $21,266,289 through January 2017. This compares to a total valuation of $8,776,812 for building permits issued through January 2016.

Lakeville permits for 34 single-family homes in January with a total valuation of $10,540,000. This compares to 20 single-family home permits in January of 2016 with a total valuation of $5,970,000.

A building permit was issued for Lakeville Pointe, a 49-unit apartment building located off of Kenwood Trail (CR 50) at Jurel Way. The valuation for construction of Lakeville Pointe is $5.9 million.

A building permit was issued for the construction of Christian Heritage Academy, a private elementary and middle school at Crossroads Church located at 17671 Glacier Way. Valuation for the construction of Christian Heritage Academy is $3 million.

A permit was issued for the remodel of the former Unimed building in the Airlake Industrial Park for Consulting Engineers Group. CEG provides engineering services for transmission and distribution in the utility, wind, and solar industries. CEG is currently located in Farmington and employs 19 people with a plan to grow in the future.

Resource fair for youths with special needs

Learn more about local services for children, teens and young adults who have physical, intellectual and learning disabilities at the South of the River Resource & Education Fair. The resource fair will be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Dakota County Western Service Center, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley.

The free event will offer informational sessions and feature 30 local service vendors. Services and resources to support children who have Autism Spectrum Disorder, developmental delays, mental health issues, learning disorders and physical disabilities will be available.

The event is sponsored by the Dakota County Community Transition Interagency Committee, Dakota County Interagency Early Intervention Committee and the Dakota County Collaborative. Snacks and coffee will be provided and attendees can enter to win gift cards from local businesses.

For more information or for special accommodations, contact Janell Schilman or Andrea Grossman at 952-892-7400. For more event information, visit www.dakotacounty.us and search “Resource Fair.”

Learn to skate classes in Rosemount

The spring session of Learn to Skate classes is open for registration through Rosemount Parks and Recreation. The session runs March 6 to April 24 at the Rosemount Community Center Ice Arena, 13885 S. Robert Trail. Go to www.ci.rosemount.mn.us/parks for information on class levels and available times.

Cost is $75 (includes five free open skates). Registration can be done online or at the Rosemount Parks and Recreation office. The registration deadline for spring session is Thursday, March 2. For more information, call 651-322-6000.

Chili cook-off in Rosemount

Rosemount VFW Post 9433 will hold its annual Daytona Weekend Chili Cook-off 12-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.

Judging begins at 2 p.m. Prizes: $75 first place, $50 second place, $25 third place. The entry fee is $10.

To enter the cook-off, see the bartender or a member of the Friends of Veterans for an entry slip and fee.

Attendees can purchase a bowl of chili for $5.

The Rosemount VFW is at 2625 120th St. W., Rosemount.