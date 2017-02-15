Arts briefs for the week of Feb. 17

Somali dance troupe at Burnhaven Library

The Somali Museum Dance Troupe performs traditional dances in a free program 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25, at Burnhaven Library, 1101 W. County Road 42, Burnsville.

Traditional Somali dances will be performed including Jaandheer, Hirwa, Seylaci, Buraanbur and more. The program is presented by the Somali Museum of Minnesota.

Call the library at 952-891-3000 for more information.

Author event in Rosemount

Mystery and suspense author Colin T. Nelson is set to speak 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Rosemount’s Robert Trail Library as part of the Meet the Author series presented by the Rosemount Area Arts Council. Admission is free.

Nelson, of Edina, plans to discuss his novel “Up Like Thunder,” about an American finance expert who disappears in the southeast Asian nation of Myanmar.

More information is at www.rosemountarts.com. The Robert Trail Library is located at 14395 S. Robert Trail.

Classic movie night Feb. 24

The Rosemount Area Arts Council is hosting screenings of classic James Bond films starring Sean Connery as part of its ongoing Classic Movie Nights series.

The next screening is scheduled Friday, Feb. 24, at the Steeple Center in Rosemount. Admission is free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the film begins at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Because of the licensing agreement for the film, the name of the movie can’t be published in a newspaper, though Bond enthusiasts interested in knowing in advance which Connery-era film will be shown can visit www.rosemountarts.com.

Coffee Concert series 10th anniversary

Osmo Vänskä and Minnesota Orchestra colleagues are coming to the Lakeville Area Arts Center 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, to perform clarinet quintets of Mozart and Brahms.

Leading players of the Minnesota Orchestra joining maestro Vänskä in this concert include Erin Keefe, concertmaster; Peter McGuire, principal second violin; David Auerbach, violist; and Silver Ainomäe, associate principal cello. Besides the Mozart and Brahms quintets, the “Eros” piece has a special place in Vänskä’s and Keefe’s repertoire as it was a wedding present from their Finnish composer friend, Kalevi Aho.

This recital is a gala celebration of Lakeville’s 10th season of Coffee Concerts at the LAAC.

Tickets are available online at www.LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com or at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave. For more information, call 952-985-4640. Tickets are $25 general admission. Ticket price includes complimentary coffee and refreshments.

‘Fee, Fi, Fo, Fum!’

The Prior Lake Players present “Fee, Fi, Fo, Fum!” March 3-5 at Twin Oaks Middle School, 15860 Fish Point Road S.E., Prior Lake. The family musical is based on the English folktale, “Jack and the Giant” and is directed by Kay Dunning and Sheri Brunner.

“Fee, Fi, Fo, Fum!” features a cast of over 50 actors from Prior Lake and the surrounding areas. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for seniors 65-plus and children 12 and under. Tickets are available at www.plplayers.org and at the door (cash or credit cards).

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the CAP Agency of Scott, Carver and Dakota counties. Audience members are encouraged to donate cash or food items in the lobby before or after the show. For more information on CAP Agency and its programs, check out capagency.org/donate.

Rosemount artist wins award

Rita Corrigan, a long-time resident of Rosemount, won third place in a juried art show sponsored by the Benedictine Center in Maplewood. Her oil on canvas titled “The Grandeur of God—Iceland” illustrates the Icelandic sky at sunset in vivid colors.

Her work has earned a total of four awards in this annual competition, with first place awarded to her in 2014 and second place in 2013 and 2016.

The juried competition, called “Seeing God,” features area artists whose creative process captures a sense of the divine when seeing the world. About 40 artists submitted their work, which will be on display at St. Paul’s Monastery in Maplewood until March 3. The top three winners share a $375 prize.

Corrigan has been painting all her life, focusing most recently on landscapes of northern Minnesota and scenes from travel abroad. Her art is being exhibited in Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Excelsior during Lent; at the Banfill-Locke Art Center in Fridley, from March 11 through April 8; and at the Wyoming Center for the Arts in Wyoming until March 18. Her oil, “Glacial Sunset,” was accepted into the International Arts in Harmony Show, held in the Blaine City Hall.

Rita and Donald Corrigan lived in Rosemount for more than 40 years and raised five children. She taught art for 25 years at St. Joseph Catholic School and in the Rosemount public school system. She plans to open a gallery in the former Corrigan Electric Building, once owned by her husband, who died in 2015.

For more information, call 651-777-7251 or email [email protected]. The Benedictine Center, a ministry of the Benedictine Sisters at St. Paul’s Monastery, is located at 2675 Benet Road in Maplewood.

Beach party event at zoo

The Minnesota Zoo’s annual Tropical Beach Party event runs through March 12. This year’s party includes two giant indoor sandboxes.

Beach party weekend activities include face painting, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; family craft activity, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; animal enrichment, 1:30 p.m. Sundays; animal close encounter, 11 a.m.

The Minnesota Zoo is at 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. For more information, call 952-431-9500 or visit mnzoo.org.