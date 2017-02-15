Arts Calendar for the week of Feb. 17

To submit items for the Arts Calendar, email: [email protected].

Books

Meet the Author: Colin Nelson, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, Robert Trail Library, 14395 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Nelson discusses “Up Like Thunder,” his first mystery novel in the Pete Chandler series that offers suspense set in exotic locations. He will sell and sign his book. Presented by the Rosemount Area Arts Council.

Call for Artists

The Eagan Art House is accepting registrations for the visual art exhibition titled “One x One.” Two- and three-dimensional artwork will be accepted for display in March and April. Registrations are due Feb. 22. There is no fee to participate. Visit www.eaganarthouse.org or call 651-675-5531 for complete registration and submission details.

The Eagan Art Festival, to be held June 24 and 25, is taking applications for artists and food vendors online at www.eaganartfestival.org.

Dance

Under the Lights dance show, senior preview 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, Rosemount High School. Tickets: $7 adults, $5 students and seniors at www.district196.org/theatrearts or 651-683-6969, ext. 37540.

Somali Museum Dance Troupe, 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25, Burnhaven Library, 1101 County Road 42 W., Burnsville. The troupe performs traditional dances from Somalia including Jaandheer, Hirwa, Seylaci, Buraanbur and more. Presented by the Somali Museum of Minnesota. Free. Information: 952-891-0300.

Events

Crystal Ball, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Mystic Lake, Prior Lake. Information: mysticlake.com.

“The Price is Right Live,” 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25; 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26; Mystic Lake, Prior Lake. Tickets: $19. Information: 952-496-6563 or mysticlake.com.

Exhibits

Asian brush painting by local artist Jim McGuire and pastels by Vicki Wright are on display through March at Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Presented by the Rosemount Area Arts Council.

“Paradise Lost” exhibit by the North Star Watermedia Society runs through March 2 at the art gallery at Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Information: 952-895-4685.

Music

651 Jazz, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Tickets: $10 at www.rosemountarts.com.

Dave and Ted, piano duo, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave. Tickets: $18 and $22 at LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com. Information: 952-985-4640.

Deuces Wild, dueling pianos, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave. Tickets: $24 and $28 at LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com. Information: 952-985-4640.

Alison Cromie, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, BlueNose Coffee, 20700 Chippendale Ave., Farmington. Free.

Theater

Showcase, presented by Burnsville High School, 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 16-17, Burnsville High School. Information: 952-707-2100.

“The 39 Steps,” presented by The Chameleon Theatre Circle, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-18, 24-25, and 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26. Tickets: $22 adults, $19 students and seniors at Ticketmaster.com and 800-982-2787.

“The Taming of the Shrew,” presented by Eagan High School, 7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 18 and 24, Thursday, Feb. 23, and Saturday, Feb. 25, Eagan High School. Tickets available online at www.eagan.k12.mn.us, at the ticket office 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. school days, and one hour prior to performances (651-683-6964).

“Dial M for Murder,” presented by the Northfield Arts Guild Theater, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-18 and 24-25, and 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26, 411 Third St. W., Northfield. Tickets available at NorthfieldArtsGuild.org/theater or 507-645-8877.

Theresa Caputo, psychic medium, 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Mystic Lake, Prior Lake. Tickets: $45-$95. Tickets: $19. Information: 952-496-6563 or mysticlake.com.

“One Woman Sex and the City,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Tickets: $30 at the box office, 800-982-2787 and Ticketmaster.com.

Broadway 2017: Planes, Trains and Automobiles, senior preview 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23; 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 24-25 and March 3-4; 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 26 and March 5, Apple Valley High School. Tickets: $9 adults, $7 senior citizens, $5 students at http://seatyourself.biz/avhs. Information: 952-431-8200.

“Almost, Maine,” presented by Eastview High School, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, Eastview High School. Information: 952-431-8900.

Workshops/classes/other

Couples Paint & Date Night at Lakeville Brewing Co., 7-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20. Cost: $45 per couple. Register at www.watchmedraw.net. Information: 952-469-1234.

Parent-Child Picassos, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25, Watch Me Draw Art Studio, 20908 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville. Cost: $40 per pair. Register at watchmedraw.net or through Lakeville Area Community Education. Information: 952-469-1234.

Chart House Restaurant Paint a Sunset on the Dock, 7-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 11287 Klamath Trail, Lakeville. Register at watchmedraw.net. Information: 952-469-1234.

Karma Yoga, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Bald Man Brewing Company, 2020 Silver Bell Road, Taproom: Suite 28, Eagan. Suggested donation: $15 (includes a beverage), proceeds benefit a nonprofit chosen by the class. RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/2222281614663689/.

Yoga, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, Nutmeg Brewhouse, 1905 County Road 42 W., Burnsville. Cost: $15. RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/618067145052760/.

Yoga wind down class is the first Thursday of the month at Precision and Flow Pilates, 13708 County Road 11, Burnsville. Information: www.precisionandflowpilates.com.

Barre classes, six-class session begins 5 p.m. on March 7, $54. Sign up through www.communityed191.org/. Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/373617246343657/.

Clock Out Yoga, six-class session begins 5 p.m. on March 2, $54. Sign up through www.communityed191.org/. Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/373617246343657/.

Teen Poetry Jam/Rap Battle, 4-5 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Apple Valley Teen Center, 14255 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, 952-953-2385. Ages 12-18.

Drawing & Painting (adults and teens) with artist Christine Tierney, classes 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, River Ridge Studios, 190 S. River Ridge Circle, Burnsville. Information: www.christinetierney.com, 612-210-3377.

Brushworks School of Art Burnsville offers fine art education through drawing and painting. Classes for adults and teens. Information: Patricia Schwartz, www.BrushworksSchoolofArt.com, 651-214-4732.

Soy candle making classes held weekly in Eagan near 55 and Yankee Doodle. Call Jamie at 651-315-4849 for dates and times. $10 per person. Presented by Making Scents in Minnesota.

The Lakeville Area Arts Center offers arts classes for all ages, www.lakevillemn.gov, 952-985-4640.

Rosemount History Book Club meets 6:30-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Robert Trail Library. Information: John Loch, 952-255-8545 or [email protected].

SouthSide Writers, Saturday workgroup for aspiring writers, offering critique, submission and manuscript preparation information, support and direction, 10 a.m. to noon, Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan. Information: 651-688-0365.

Dakota Speakers Toastmasters meets 6-7 p.m. Mondays at Apple Valley Ecumen Seasons Learning Center. Information: http://dakota.toastmastersclubs.org/.

Toastmasters: Public Speaking 101, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 2-23, Ecumen Seasons, 15359 Founders Lane, Apple Valley. Learn the importance of public speaking skills, how to speak with confidence in front of a large group, how to organize a speech, and why vocal variety and body language is important when giving a speech. Information: Nikki Woods at [email protected].