Business Buzz for the week of Feb. 17

Chamber honors award winners

The Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce honored award winners at its Jan. 30 annual meeting. Winners include Hobo Inc., Education Business Partner of the Year; Post Consumer Brands, Tourism Business Partner of the Year; Safety Signs, Community Business Partner of the Year; Krista Jech, ECM Publishers, Volunteer of the Year; Emily Huseth, Turning Leaf Chiropractic, Ambassador of the Year; and Colleen Ratzlaff LaBeau, Ratzlaff Homes and LaBeau & Associates, Business Person of the Year. Photo submitted.

WomEn’s Conference set March 9

Dakota County Regional Chamber’s seventh annual WomEn’s Conference runs 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn in Burnsville.

Three WomEn of Excellence Award winners will be recognized. Keynote speaker Holly Hoffman will share her message of positivity, determination and confidence. Hoffman was the last remaining member of the Espada Tribe and the last woman standing on Season 21 of the CBS reality show “Survivor Nicaragua.”

Registration: $139 members, $159 nonmembers. Lunch only: $40. Registration/information: dcrchamber.com.

Construction company honored

Burnsville-based PCL Construction Enterprises Inc. has been named No. 19 on the list of 2017 Best Workplaces for Giving Back by the Great Place to Work institute and Fortune magazine. This is the first year PCL has been named to this list.

“Giving back to the communities where we live and work is a foundation PCL is built on,” said Mike Headrick, vice president and district manager of PCL Minneapolis. “PCL is actively involved in helping organizations such as United Way, Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity across the U.S. Additionally, PCL contributes time, resources and talent to a variety of nonprofits from coast to coast. At PCL we recognize that everyone benefits from living in healthier, stronger communities.”

In 2016, PCL employees volunteered their time to build seven homes, renovate a senior citizen’s residence, donate blood, sort food at local food banks, make meals for the hungry, expose area youth to STEM careers, fundraise for the disadvantaged, and more.

The rankings are based on more than 350,000 surveys of employees across a range of industries, as well as their organizations’ charitable programs and giving.

Adams names Burton to Maryland post

Lakeville-based Adams Radio Group has named Paul Burton vice president and general manager of its Salisbury-Ocean City, Maryland, cluster.

Burton started his radio career in 1987 in Baltimore with WCBM-AM. Later, he served WBAL-AM and Radio One. Most recently, Burton was senior vice president of sales with IHeartRadio.

Kickboxing franchise opens in Apple Valley

9Round 30 Minute Kickbox Fitness has opened at 15050 Cedar Ave., Suite 117, Apple Valley.

Gym owners are Tamara and Brian Miller. Call 952-683-9697 or visit 9RoundAppleValleyMN on Facebook for more information.

Staffing company sponsors sweepstakes

Express Employment Professionals, a staffing company with offices in Lakeville and Savage, is sponsoring the Job Jackpot Sweepstakes. The sweepstakes gives workers a chance to be one of 6,000 winners of prizes totaling $120,000.

The Lakeville and Savage offices will provide a scratch-off ticket each week to anyone who works through their service. If the scratch-off ticket isn’t an instant winner, associates can return the game piece to their Express office to be entered in a drawing to win additional prizes.

For more information, call 952-469-5112.