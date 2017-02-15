College news for the week of Feb. 17

Apple Valley

University of North Dakota, Bismarck, fall dean’s list, from Apple Valley – Meagan Flom, Adam Jentink, Jessica Molk, Sally Sokoll.

Butler University, Indianapolis, fall dean’s list, Hope Hagen, of Apple Valley.

Concordia University Wisconsin, Mequon, fall honors list, from Apple Valley – Anders Ekblad, Madeline Martens.

Azusa Pacific University (California), fall dean’s list, from Apple Valley – Erica Dennis, Kia Reinertson.

Bethel University, St. Paul, fall dean’s list, from Apple Valley – Emily Anderson, Anne Birkenholz, Hanna Frekot, Abigail Lee, Tajirinere Onesirosan, Kalissa Palo, junior, Bridget Zappe.

Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, fall dean’s list, from Apple Valley – Joshua Chatfield, Elissa Graupmann, Madeline Jentink, Woo Jin Jeon, Davis Petros, Emem Udo, Sarah Vanyo.

Burnsville/Eagan

University of North Dakota, Bismarck, fall dean’s list, from Burnsville – Nicholas Dyrstad-Cincotta, Derek Fradenburgh, Madison Haberlack, Kay Hager, Melissa Heilman, Logan Litman, Evan Marian, Samantha Woebke; from Eagan – Allie Fabry, Elizabeth Gruenke, Erica Lutz, Matthew Mills, William Poirier, Alexandra Schlichting, Ashley Thorpe, Savannah Walker, Ryan Wolbert.

University of North Dakota, Bismarck, fall president’s list, from Burnsville – Geneva Brandt, Evan Marian, Rebecca Sengbusch, Samantha Woebke; from Eagan – Joseph Deraney, Alexandra Schlichting, Savannah Walker.

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, winter graduate, Anna Keenan, of Burnsville, B.S., wildlife ecology and management, cum laude.

Northwestern College, Orange City, Iowa, fall dean’s list, Sarah Beaton, of Burnsville.

Valley City State University (North Dakota), fall dean’s honor roll, Kyle Svare, of Burnsville.

Concordia University Wisconsin, Mequon, fall honors list, from Eagan – Jacob Erdman, Rebecca Erdman, Marta Peterson.

University of Dubuque (Iowa), fall dean’s list, Erika Moede, of Burnsville.

Bethel University, St. Paul, fall dean’s list, from Burnsville – Erica Jensen, Abigail Keelin, Emily Munson, Briita Nelson, John Olsen, Jonathan Thweatt; from Eagan – Abner Arias-Olson, Emily Atkinson, Berit Hansen, Margaret Jackson, Gregory Owen, Jenna Peterson, Sophie Ringold, Rachel Rock, Matthew Schull, Amy Wolbert.

Bethel University, St. Paul, fall graduate, McKenna Young, of Burnsville, B.S., biology.

Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, fall dean’s list, from Burnsville – Brittany Courteau, Katie Keelin, Nicholas Kowalski, Alexa Pearson, Gretchen Seewald; from Eagan – Linnea Anderson, Lauren Casey, Zachariah Dawson, Jana Elliott, Kjorte Harra, Sarah Knutson, Sophia Lyseng, Mia Massaro, Ryan Masso, Megan Mullaney, Haley Pesik, Allison Peterson, Kristin Podratz, Gabrielle Rosati, Laura Swenson.

Farmington/Rosemount

University of North Dakota, Bismarck, fall dean’s list, from Farmington – Dahlton Bell, Garrett Heidelberger, Samantha Johnoff, Desiree Robinson, Allison Simon; from Rosemount – Rio Baca, Jacob Beaver, Luke Cassell, Mallory Crouse, Lauren Fee, Alyssa Lia, Blake Wiig.

University of North Dakota, Bismarck, fall president’s list, Allison Simon, of Farmington.

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, winter graduates, from Farmington – Erika Jensen, B.S., forest recreation; from Rosemount – Erin Freiderich, B.A., communication-media studies.

Concordia University Wisconsin, Mequon, fall honors list, Rachel Mozey, of Farmington.

Azusa Pacific University (California), fall dean’s list, from Rosemount – Evan Harrison, Isabel Harrison.

Bethel University, St. Paul, fall dean’s list, from Farmington – Mackenzie Forte, Tyler Miller, Maryann Stilwell, Kassie Trok; from Rosemount – Justine Boecker, Cece-Amari Gaines, Olivia Johnson, Melanie Nelson, Tajirinere Onesirosan, Gregory Owen, Faith Pyne.

Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, fall dean’s list, from Farmington – Elizabeth Adams, Alexis Billins, Cody Billins, Nicole Willis; from Rosemount – Alison Baker, Kari Felland, Emily Komperud, Allison Retterath.

Lakeville

University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, fall 4.0 dean’s list, Caleb Whitsitt, of Lakeville.

University of North Dakota, Bismarck, fall dean’s list, from Lakeville – Maxwell Blosser, Andrea Christ, Mason Crowley, Ryan Gorman, Emily Grossman, Emily Hoff, Isabella Laden, Elisabeth Melde, Soleille Miller, Michael Piche, Rachel Ross, Kelly Sather, Lindsey Wegner.

University of North Dakota, Bismarck, fall president’s list, from Lakeville – Maxwell Blosser, Mason Crowley, Beau Flury, Ryan Gorman, Brady Hauch, Isabella Laden, Elisabeth Melde, Michael Piche, Kelly Sather, Lindsey Wegner, Michaela Zins.

University of North Dakota, Bismarck, D.J. Robertson Award recipients, from Lakeville – Emily Hoff, Soleille Miller.

Concordia University Wisconsin, Mequon, fall honors list, Alex Vivant, of Lakeville.

Lawrence University, Appleton, Wis., fall graduate, Alexcia Jellum, of Lakeville, B.A., psychology, film theory and production, student-designed.

Bethel University, St. Paul, fall dean’s list, from Elko – Sarah Morrill; from Lakeville – Nathaniel Anderson, Madison Andrews, Elise Carlson, Katie Dillie, Erin Jagt, Megan Jagt, Kendra Kix, Tera McKenney, Megan O’Brien, Madeline O’Reilly, Cassidy Parkinson, Sydney Parkinson, Emma Pelkie, Kirsten Prigge, Cash Rodamaker, Lindsey Sayler, Trent Substad, Maxwell Werner, Morgan Werner, Mara Woetzel.

Bethel University, St. Paul, fall graduate, Courtney Parks, of Lakeville, B.A., elementary education K-6.

Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, fall dean’s list, from Elko – Hayley Breyer; from Lakeville – Brady Balhorn, Cameron Jackson, Esther Mwangi, Kelson Oram, Elizabeth Saunders.

