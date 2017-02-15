Community invited to ‘Reimagine Minnesota’ conversation

Community members in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 are invited to join in a conversation about making Minnesota schools work for all students.

The event is part of a collaborative effort between District 191 and 40 other school districts to address integration, access, opportunity and educational achievement.

“Your voice will help make sure this important work succeeds,” said Superintendent Joe Gothard. “Please plan to attend this community conversation.”

The Reimagine Minnesota event will take place 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Diamondhead Education Center, 200 W. Burnsville Parkway in Burnsville. Enter door 1 on the upper level.

Register for this free event by going online at www.isd191.reimagineminnesota or contacting Jami Kenney at 952-707-2005 or [email protected].

Child care for children, age 2 and older, will be available as will interpreters in Spanish and Somali. Upon registering, note if these services are needed. Transportation will be available to some areas of the district. Light refreshments will be provided.