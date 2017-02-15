District 196 students qualify for state business conferences

More than 160 District 196 high school students qualified to compete at state business conferences that will be held in March.

A total of 105 students representing Apple Valley, Eastview and Rosemount high schools will be participating in the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) state conference March 19-21 in Minneapolis and 58 students from Eagan and Eastview high schools will be participating in the Business Professionals of America (BPA) state conference March 23-25, also in Minneapolis.

The DECA qualifying event was held Jan. 6 in St. Paul. DECA is an international association of high school and college students and teachers of marketing, management and entrepreneurship, finance, hospitality, and marketing sales and service. The organization helps prepare students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, management and other business areas through a variety of activities and competitions.

The eight DECA state qualifiers from Apple Valley High are Katie Carlson, Sarah Crippes, Henry Dikeman, Isaiah Ewald, Ford Friedel, Mark Lombardi, Carleen Olson and Tayla Rawdah.

The 26 DECA state qualifiers from Eastview High are Yadani Asefa, Sam Ballinger, Haley Chinander, Alex Do, David Dobkin, Tharun Dulla, Ryan Fering, Dante Fornizy, Patrick Gibbons, Owen Granger, Ronit Gupta, Adit Gupta, Preethi Kumar, Priya Kumar, Joseph Matijasevich, Osman Monsur, Jagath Naithani, Queen Nwaudo, Megan Olson, Anna Plotnik, Daniel Portnov, Kaleb Rosenberg, Brittni Tonnessen, Michelle Uchenik, Annika Veum and Maria Villelli.

The 71 DECA state qualifiers from Rosemount High are Nick Aalberg, Olivia Alberts, Stan Ancheta, Asya Anderson, Nicolette Anello, Maisy Armstrong, Tony Azzazi, Aashish Bharath, Anshul Bharath, Jacob Buendorf, Devon Burr, Sydney Cochran, Anna Davidson, Emma DeWitt, Grace DeGrote, Elizabeth Dittman, Katelynn Dwyer, Ethan Engdahl, Sydney Essler, Anna Flynn, Gigi Freking, Olivia Gernandt, Joe Gerner, Sam Haisting, Sydney Hansen, Andrew Howard, Amber Johnson, Lizzie Johnson, Maya Lissick, Selina Loulou, James Luzum, Maddie Mackinac, Kaitlynn Marquardt, Carson Mato, Gretchen McDonald, Megan McKenzie, Rachael Nielsen, Eric Paget, Lilly Parla, Ayla Pavelka, Lea Payette, Alli Peterson, Anna Peterson, Jamie Preator, Sidney Preator, Faiza Rafle, Tanya Ramesh, Jack Reber, Katie Richards, Molly Schaubroeck, Rose Sieve, Ben Smead, Erin Smith, Jake Smith, Brittany Snyder, Ellie Sprouls, Michael Stefanko, Kaitlyn Steller, Brynn Tonn, Katherine Turner, Lindsey VerMurlen, Tanner Wenzel, Addie Westman, Elle Westphal, Megan Westrich, Anna Wise, Jonathan Wise, Alex Wood, DeAnna Wuellner, Kaia Zeigler and Paige Zemke.

The BPA qualifying competition was held Jan. 17 in White Bear Lake. BPA is a co-curricular organization for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other related career fields.

The 28 BPA state qualifiers from Eagan High are Carter Aronson, Marin Bennerotte, Jacob Bochler, Olivia Crutchfield, Eva Erickson, Delila Gonyea, Robert Ho, Sana Jafferi, Aishwarya Mankala, Lauren Markowski, Max Meekin, Kayla Monson, Paige Moy, Lauren Moy, Grant Oettinger, Ellen Pagois, Theresa Passe, Subha Ravichandran, Atulya Reddy, Pavan Sakhamuru, Amrit Sanal, Ethan Schachtman, Sarah Schuller, Lauren Schultz, Corinn Sievwright, Gwyneth Simon, Rylee Smith and Mariam Tahir.

The 30 BPA state qualifiers from Eastview High are Justin Balcom, Jameson Bryan, Madeline Doyle, Tyler Hernesman, Trevor Hestnes, Blake Hoeschen, Timothy Kapala, Thomas Keating, Jake Kelly, Priya Kumar, Nate Larson, Sam Levey, Kevin Ly, Tyler MacDowell, Joe Matijasevich, Will Michels, Sam Miller, Jake Nichols, Megan Olson, Jacquelyn Peterson, Rick Pradhan, Phillip Rambo, Suhail Rizvi, Paul Schoonover, Ben Spann, Brittni Tonnessen, Alex Walrath, Marie Wiegele, John Woehler and Andrew Yung.