Eastview Community Foundation scholarship applications available

The Eastview Community Foundation is offering over 130 scholarships totaling more than $94,000 to 2017 graduating seniors. The application is available to any graduating senior attending Eastview High School or who lives within the Eastview school boundaries.

Scholarship awards are based on a variety of criteria, including service, leadership, school activity participation, academic achievement as well as other factors.

The Eastview Community Foundation website, http://evcf.org/scholarships.php, hosts a list of scholarships available and instructions for applying.

The online application survey must be completed by Feb. 26 by the end of the day. Seniors are strongly encouraged to apply for as many scholarships for which they are eligible. Anyone who does not have access to Naviance can request an application by emailing [email protected].