Faith briefs for the week of Feb. 17

Undercover service

Submitted photo by Karen Johnson

Becky Brandt, far left, a youth group adviser at Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church in Apple Valley, stands with youth group members “in disguise” following the church’s recent Valentine Cabaret. The youths served dinner during the event, which was a fundraiser for the group’s summer mission trip. Also among those in disguise was the Rev. Rob Smith, back left.

Trafficking Justice hosts Freedom Weekend

Trafficking Justice is hosting Freedom Weekend March 17-19. The weekend is a collection of seven different events at multiple locations in the Twin Cities whose goal is to educate people about the issue of human trafficking and provide details of what people can do to prevent trafficking from occurring in Minnesota.

Local events include:

• Hosanna Lutheran Church, 600 163rd St. W., Lakeville, is hosting Freedom Night 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 17. Speakers include the Rev. Tim Hatt, kingdom expansion pastor at Hosanna, and Janine Montgomery, a sex traffic survivor and who leads a restoration home in Kansas City.

• Trinity Church, 10658 210th St., Lakeville, is hosting a session titled “Pornography: The Lure and Entrapment,” 7-9 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Sgt. Grant Snyder, Minneapolis Police Department detective, shares stories and insight into pornography and its tie-in with sex trafficking. Snyder is a member of the Minnesota Statewide Human Trafficking Task Force, as well as the International Association of Human Trafficking Investigators, and the National Technical Investigators Association. Appropriate for ages 16 and older.

On March 19, several documentaries on sex trafficking will be shown at six different venues around the Twin Cities. All events are free.

Local showings include:

• “Nefarious: Merchant of Souls” or “Nightline” documentary featuring Don Brewster, 1-3:30 p.m., Berean Baptist Church, 309 County Road 42 E., Burnsville. Information: Terri at [email protected].

• “Nefarious: Merchant of Souls,” 7-9 p.m., Sovereign Grace Church, 1613 SouthCross Drive W., Burnsville. Information: sovgracemn.org.

• “The Pink Room,” 7-9 p.m., Community of Hope Church, 14401 Biscayne Ave. W., Rosemount. Information: www.cohlc.org.

Go to traffickingjustice.com, Events Page for Freedom Weekend details.

Divorce Care for Men

A new 13-week Divorce Care for Men support group begins 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Trinity Church, 10658 210th St. W., Lakeville.

Men who are divorced, or those going through divorce or separation are encouraged to come for the support and to learn how to deal with the issues this brings to their lives.

Divorce Care is a nationally recognized program that uses a support group format, including a training DVD that features experts on divorce and recovery. Discussion and workbook topics include: facing your anger, loneliness and depression, forming new relationships, learning to forgive, new economic realities, and how this impacts family dynamics. The group’s moderator, Steve Schofield, has extensive experience in leading Divorce Care community-based support groups and has personally experienced the pain of divorce.

There is no cost for the support group, but a donation toward the cost of the workbook is welcomed.

For more information, visit www.trinitychurchmn.com.