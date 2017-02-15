FHS alumni to sing with The Concordia Choir in hometown concert

FHS alumni Ali Carlson, Landon Franke and Kelsey Lindell perform with The Concordia Choir in a 7 p.m. concert Feb. 25. Photo submitted.

Just a few years ago, Ali Carlson, Landon Franke and Kelsey Lindell were making music with the choir at Farmington High School under the direction of conductor Megan Dimich. Now the three are attending Concordia College in Moorhead – Dimich’s alma mater – and singing in the very same choir that led Dimich to become a high school conductor.

Carlson, Franke and Lindell and The Concordia Choir take the stage 7 p.m. Feb. 25 in the FHS Recital Hall. Concordia’s choir will share that stage with the Farmington High School Concert Choir.

Franke credits his love for singing and his decision to attend Concordia College to a state honor choir. “During my junior year, I got the opportunity to sing in the 50th anniversary of MNACDA under the direction of Dr. René Clausen. With also having heard the countless stories about Dr. Clausen from our choral director, Megan Dimich, you can only imagine the excitement I had for this experience. That weekend conference was the reason I chose Concordia and knew that I wanted to sing in ‘that choir.’ ”

Carlson is looking forward to this experience and sharing it with her choir members. “I am so excited to have the opportunity to perform on my old stomping grounds and reconnect with Farmington High School. The recital hall is such a great place to sing in.”

The Concordia Choir will perform a varied set including a section titled, “How Can I Keep From Singing,” which includes works by Pete Seeger, Norman Luboff and Shawn Kirchener. Other composers include Hugo Distler, Heinrich Schutz, Krystof Penderecki, Alexandre Gretchaninoff, J.S. Bach and the conductor’s own composition. The final set includes a number of hymns, folk songs and spirituals.

The Concordia Choir is conducted by Dr. René Clausen. Farmington is part of the choir’s 15-day 2017 tour which includes performances in Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, California and Moorhead.

Tickets for the concert are available online at ConcordiaTickets.com, by calling 800-838-3006, or at the door.