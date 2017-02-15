JFK students give back to celebrate 100th day of school

First-graders at John F. Kennedy Elementary weigh their food donations to The Open Door Pantry in celebration of their 100th day of school. Photo submitted.

First-graders at John F. Kennedy Elementary are helping out the community in big and small ways — one can of soup at a time.

Over three weeks, students in Tiffany Wulf’s class collected canned goods for The Open Door Pantry. On Feb. 13, they presented Tim Koerner, The Open Door Pantry’s mobile food program manager, with 129 cans to help stock the mobile pantry, which serves people in Dakota County.

Wulf said this is the eighth year the students have collected soup, canned fruits and vegetables and other items in honor of the 100th day of school.

“We’re always looking for little service projects we can do, and this was a good thing for the kids to learn about,” Wulf said. “It ties in neatly with our 100th day.”

The kids clamored around Koerner and asked questions, from what kinds of foods are available to how the food gets distributed.

On any given day, The Open Door Pantry’s three mini buses deliver about 500 pounds of food to people in need, Koerner said.

“We end up feeding about 200 people a day,” Koerner said.

One by one, the students weighed their contributions, and when all figures were added up, the class had contributed 120 pounds of food. The announcement drew cheers from the students.

Koerner said the pantry was especially grateful for the food the students collected.

“Any school that’s willing to partner with us in this way is welcome,” Koerner said.