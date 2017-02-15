Lakeville Area Community Ed classes offered

Lakeville Area Community Education offers the following classes. For more information or to register for classes, visit LakevilleAreaCommunityEd.org or call 952-232-2150.

After School LEGO, Art and Chess, grades 1-5. Check school calendar for class dates/times.

Java Minecraft Modding Super Tool, grades 3-8, Saturdays, Feb. 25 and March 4: Students will create a set of tools and weapons, as well as combine the functions of the tools into one super-tool. Students should be comfortable with keyboarding and Minecraft.

Child-Adult Picassos, ages 6-12 with an adult, Saturday, Feb. 25. Participants will be guided step-by-step in the creation of their own masterpiece using acrylics on a 9×12 canvas board.

Art Studio Pikachu, grades 1-6, Saturday, March 11. Sculpt and paint everyone’s favorite bundle of energy, Pikachu.

Spring Break Horse Camp, grades 3-12, March 27-29 or March 30-April 1. This three-day camp will teach riders overall horsemanship, how to catch, groom, saddle and ride their own horse. Each day has a theme (intro day, team work day, all about the horse day, etc.) and will build on the previous day. The last day of camp is parent involvement day where the parents can come out and watch what their kids have been learning. Campers will be divided into groups by age and ability (with horses).

Water Safety Aide Course, Tuesday, March 14, and Thursday, March 16. For students ages 13 and up who love water and children and are seeking employment as an assistant swim instructor. Students who complete this course will be qualified to apply for employment at the age of 14. Participants will get hands-on experience during the class. First aid and CPR are not included.

Lifeguard Training, Fridays and Saturdays, April 21-22 and 28-29. Participants must be 15 years of age by the last day of class. Upon successful completion of the Red Cross certification program, participants will receive certifications in lifeguarding, first aid, and CPR and automated external defibrillator. Prerequisite testing will be done the first day. Attendance at all classes is mandatory.