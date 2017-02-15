Margaret Anne Raub, 92

Raub, Margaret Anne, age 92, of Apple Valley, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Anne was happily married to her husband Tony for 72 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters, and her beloved son, Dick. Anne enjoyed walking, shopping, and decorating, but her true joy was spending time with family. She was a marvelous cook and hostess. Anne was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Survived by husband, Tony; daughters, Rosie, Cathy (Larry) Lande, Patti (Mike) Hecht, and son, Mike (Linda) Raub; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She will be missed by many.

Celebration of Anne’s life will take place on Friday, February 17, 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church, Farmington, MN with a gathering of family and friends at 10 a.m.. Memorials in Anne’s name may be made to Grace Hospice, 1015 4th Ave N, Suite 206, Minneapolis, MN 55405. Interment, Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.

White Funeral Home

Farmington 651-463-7374

www.whitefuneralhomes.com