Metcalf chess sweeps state grade level championships

Metcalf chess coach Brian Ribnick with seventh-grade team members Calvin Yorke, Max Fox, Justin Joubert, Ellie Scheldberg and Simon Palmer. For more photos, go to www.facebook.com/metcalfchess. Photo submitted.

The Metcalf Middle School chess team continued its long tradition of excellence at state competitions, setting the bar even higher by sweeping team and individual honors at the Statewide Grade Level Championships held Feb. 11 at the school.

Metcalf teams won the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade team championships, with another seventh-grade team finishing third.

Sixth-grade team members were Gavin Kellen, Will Moe, Audra Johnson, Aiden Richard, DJ John and Victor Ekstrand.

Members of the winning seventh-grade team were Calvin York, Max Fox, Justin Joubert, Ellie Scheldberg and Simon Palmer.

Members of the eighth-grade winning team included Adam Stadick, Jakob Callenius and Ibraheem Malik.

Among individuals, sixth-grader Gavin Kellen, seventh-grader Calvin York, and eighth-grader Adam Stadick all took first place in their grade levels. Max Fox took fifth place among seventh-graders.

The clean sweep by Metcalf was unprecedented at the state grade level championships. Coach Brian Ribnick called it “thrilling and a bit unexpected,” and noted that it was also the first time Metcalf – which changed from a junior high to a middle school this year – had entered the sixth-grade competition.

Metcalf’s chess teams, along with teams and individuals from other District 191 schools, will compete in the Minnesota State Middle School Chess Championships in March.