Nesvig named next principal at Eagle Ridge Middle School

Erika Nesvig

Erika Nesvig, currently principal of Harriet Bishop Elementary in Savage, will become principal of Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage on July 1.

The announcement was made to staff and families at the school on Tuesday by Cindy Amoroso, assistant superintendent in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.

The principal job was open because current Eagle Ridge Middle School Principal Don Leake will begin a districtwide position on July 1, working on special projects related to Vision One91 involving data analysis, systems interface and student scheduling.

“We are very grateful to Principal Leake for his years of service and many contributions as principal at Eagle Ridge Junior High and especially for the transition to Eagle Ridge Middle School,” said Amoroso. “We look forward to further contributions from Mr. Leake in his new role.”

Knowing that there were several qualified candidates, Amoroso said an internal search process took place to find the new principal for Eagle Ridge Middle School with interviews taking place the week of Jan. 30. Nesvig was determined to be the best match for Eagle Ridge Middle School at this time.

Nesvig has been a part of the Harriet Bishop School community for 16 years, first as a teacher and then as principal for the past three and a half years.

“Ms. Nesvig has demonstrated success in data-driven decision making and she has a passion for all students to succeed and be Future Ready/Community Strong,” said Amoroso. “She has built strong relationships with parents, students and staff members that have resulted in a strong school community and very successful parent involvement.”

Nesvig has knowledge of the Savage community as teacher, principal, resident and parent and already knows many students and families at Eagle Ridge Middle School.

The principal position at Harriet Bishop Elementary will be posted immediately and a large pool of candidates is expected since this is the prime time of year to attract applicants, said Amoroso.

Eagle Ridge Middle School, located at 13955 Glendale Road in Savage, currently has 686 students in grades 6-8.