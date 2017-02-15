School Bus Driver Appreciation Day proclaimed Feb. 22

Gov. Mark Dayton proclaimed Wednesday, Feb. 22, as the first-ever statewide celebration of School Bus Driver Appreciation Day in Minnesota.

The Minnesota School Bus Operators Association and Minnesota Association of Pupil Transportation teamed up to create School Bus Driver Appreciation Day as a way to encourage school leaders, parents and students to celebrate the often overlooked profession.

Appreciation cards are available to download at https://tinyurl.com/jgfbo7r for students to fill out and deliver to bus drivers on Feb. 22.