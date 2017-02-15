Second Act Players theater group invites seniors into the spotlight

Jim Berg of Twin Cities Magic & Costume applies zombie makeup to Jean Crewson during the Second Act Players’ “Theatrical Makeup” course last spring. (Photo submitted)

The Second Act Players senior theater group returns this year with classes and performance opportunities for those 50 and older.

The theater organization, part of the Rosemount Area Arts Council, debuted last year with five short play productions as well as the premiere of a two-hour play penned by a Dakota County writer.

The group held classes in set construction, costuming, play production and other aspects of stagecraft in its inaugural year, and also took five “road trips” to attend plays at theater venues throughout the Twin Cities area.

The first year saw membership hit about 30 people, and “we are always looking for new members,” said John Loch, RAAC board member and one of the organizers of the Second Act Players.

“As far as highlights of our first year — and there were many — I think the best is the number of passionate, enthusiastic seniors that joined,” Loch said. “It really was fulfilling to see seniors who never had acted before progress during the year.”

This year, the group has scheduled public performances that include an audience-participation mystery theater event in April, a melodrama during the ArtBlast festival in June, and another premiere of a full-length play by local playwright Denis LaComb in August.

Those interested in taking part in the Second Act Players have a number of class offerings to choose from in the coming months. All classes are held at the Steeple Center in Rosemount.

Among the offerings:

• Introduction to Directing, 2-4 p.m. March 15.

• Stage Management, 3-5 p.m. April 11 and 13.

• Shakespeare, 3-5 p.m. April 18 and 20.

• Improvisation workshop, 4-6 p.m. May 8, 11 and 15.

• Play Pre-production, 3-6 p.m. May 31.

Cost for the classes ranges from $10-$25 for members of Second Act Players and $20-$40 for nonmembers. Membership is open to adults 50 and older, though the classes are open to adults of all ages.

To sign up for a class or for more information, contact John Loch at [email protected] or 952-255-8545.