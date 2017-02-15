Seniors news for the week of Feb. 17

Apple Valley seniors

The Apple Valley Senior Center, 14601 Hayes Road, is home to the following activities, which are organized and run by the Apple Valley Seniors and Apple Valley Parks and Recreation. The facility is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call 952-953-2345 or go to www.cityofapplevalley.org.

Monday, Feb. 20 – Closed.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Quilting Bees, 9 a.m.; Tuesday Painters, 9:30 a.m.; Catered Lunch, 11:30 a.m.; Pool, noon; Cribbage, noon; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Hand & Foot Cards, 1 p.m.; Table Tennis, 1 p.m.; Spanish – Intermediate, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Donated Bread, 9 a.m.; Yoga, 9:45 a.m.; Velvet Tones, 10 a.m.; Morning Stretch, 10 a.m.; Historians, 11 a.m.; Men’s Bowling at Apple Place Bowl, noon; Pool, noon; Dominoes, 1 p.m.; Mahjong, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23 – Defensive Driving, 9 a.m.; Beg. Line Dancing, 9:15 a.m.; Knitters, 9:30 a.m.; Int. Line Dancing, 10 a.m.; Tai Chi, 10 a.m.; Diabetes Discussion, 11 a.m.; Pool, noon; Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Table Tennis, 1 p.m.; 500 and Hardanger, 1 p.m.; Color & Chat, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24 – Defensive Driving, 9 a.m.; Morning Stretch, 10 a.m.; Women’s Pool, 11 a.m.; Men’s Bowling at Apple Place Bowl, noon.

Burnsville seniors

The Burnsville Senior Center is located in the Diamondhead Education Center at 200 W. Burnsville Parkway. Call 952-707-4120 for information about the following senior events.

Monday, Feb. 20 – Sunrise Stretch, 8:30 a.m.; Advisory Council, 9:30 a.m.; Cribbage, 10 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:45 p.m.; SS Flex.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Scrabble, 10:30 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Coffee Talk – Honoring Choice, 2 p.m.; Defensive Driving Refresher, 5:30 p.m.; Line Dancing; SS Yoga.

Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Woodcarvers, 8 a.m.; Sunrise Stretch, 8:30 a.m.; Taxes, 9 a.m. to noon; Cribbage, 10 a.m.; Chair Tai Chi, 11 a.m.; 500, 12:45 p.m.; Fare for All, 3 p.m.; Defensive Driving Class, 5:30 p.m. Deadline: Rise Up.

Thursday, Feb. 23 – Blood Pressure, 10:15 a.m.; Fun & Friendship (program, entertainment, lunch, cards and bingo), 11 a.m.; Wood Carving, 6 p.m.; SS Yoga.

Friday, Feb. 24 – Sunrise Stretch, 8:30 a.m.; Painting, 9 a.m.; Hand & Foot, 12:15 p.m.

Eagan seniors

The Eagan Parks and Recreation Department offers programs for seniors in the Lone Oak Room at the Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway. Call 651-675-5500 for more information.

Farmington seniors

The Rambling River Center is located at 325 Oak St. For more information on trips, programs and other activities, call 651-280-6970.

Monday, Feb. 20 – Closed.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Coffee Guys, 9:30 a.m.; Fitness Center Orientation, 9:30 a.m.; Chair Exercise, 10 a.m.; Lady Slipper Garden Club, 10 a.m.; Wood Carving, 1 p.m.; Table Tennis, 2 p.m.; Yoga, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Hearing Screen, 9 a.m.; Wii Games, 9 a.m.; Coffee Guys, 9:30 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10 a.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Lap Robes, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23 – Zumba Gold, 9:15 a.m.; Coffee Guys, 9:30 a.m.; Sit-n-Stitch, 9:30 a.m.; Tap Dance, 10:45 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Table Tennis, 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24 – Wii Games, 9 a.m.; Daytrippers Theater, 9:15 a.m.; Coffee Guys, 9:30 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 9:30 a.m.; Celt’s Craft House, Apple Valley, 10:15 a.m.

Happy Harry’s Furniture Fundraiser – Stop by Happy Harry’s Furniture in Farmington and mention the Rambling River Center when ordering/purchasing new furniture. Happy Harry’s Furniture will give 10 percent of the purchase to the Rambling River Center.

Rosemount seniors

The following activities are sponsored by the Rosemount Parks and Recreation Department and the Rosemount Area Seniors. For more information, call the Rosemount Parks and Recreation Department at 651-322-6000.

Monday, Feb. 20 – Bridge, 9 a.m.; Tax Assistance, 9 a.m.; 500, 1 p.m.; Zumba Gold, 3 p.m.; Senior Strength Training, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Coffee at Cub, 8 a.m.; Bid Euchre, 9 a.m.; Crafts, Room 202, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Advisory Board Meeting, 9 a.m.; Velvet Tones, Apple Valley, 10 a.m.; Card Bingo, 1 p.m.; Quilting Club, Room 202, 1 p.m.; Yoga, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23 – Cribbage, 9 a.m.; Pinochle, 1 p.m.; Yoga, 1 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24 – Euchre, 9 a.m.; Lunch Out, House of Coates, 11:30 a.m.; Hand & Foot, 1 p.m., Classic Movie, Assembly Hall, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25 – 500 Tourney, 12:30 p.m.

The Rosemount Area Seniors are located in the Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail. Cards and games take place in Room 100. Check room schedules at the facility for locations of other programs and activities.

Lakeville seniors

All Lakeville Area Active Adults events are held at Lakeville Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave. Call 952-985-4620 for information.

Monday, Feb. 20 – Closed.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Dominoes & Poker, 9 a.m.; Creative Writing, 10 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Party Bridge, noon; Ping Pong, 12:30 p.m.; Bingo, 1 p.m.; Billiards, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Poker & Hearts, 9 a.m.; Line Dancing, 9 a.m. to noon; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 1, 11 a.m.; Pinochle, noon; Presidential Trivia, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23 – Classic Voices Chorus, 9 a.m.; Interval Walking, 9:30 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Red Hat Chorus, 10:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 1, 11 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 2, noon; Euchre, Hand & Foot, noon; Tai Chi, 1:30 p.m.; Zumba Gold, 3:30 p.m.; Lasagna Dinner, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24 – Yoga, 8:15 a.m.; Poker, 9 a.m.; 500 Cards, 10 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Country Heat, 10:30 a.m.; Stability Ball Exercise, 11:30 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Social Painting, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25 – Driver Safety Class (four hour), 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.