St. Joseph School plans to host inaugural gala

The St. Joseph School Community plans to host its first fundraising gala to benefit its pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade school.

The Emerald Gala will be held in the St. Joseph Church Social Hall on Saturday, Feb. 25, when the focus will be on fun, community, and fundraising.

“Families at St. Joe’s have often talked about the success of similar galas at other Catholic schools and we decided the time was right for St. Joseph’s to join them,” said Maria Weber, St. Joseph School parent and gala committee member. The committee is made up of several parent volunteers and led by Principal Kelly Roche.

Dinner is being catered by Rudy’s Red Eye Grill, a local staple in Rosemount. There will also be a live jazz band, silent auction items, as well as a few raffle items. Chances to win a one-carat diamond necklace will be sold throughout the evening as well as a fast-paced liquor raffle.

“It is sure to be a fun-filled evening,” Roche said.

The proceeds from the gala will enhance the student educational experience at the school. Chromebooks and tablets are being added to every classroom as well as additions to the Science curriculum.

Money will be raised for the St. Joseph School educational assistance fund that assists families who need help fulfilling their tuition requirement.

St. Joseph School has been a K-8 school since 1953, and plans to open a preschool in the fall of 2017.

More than 1,400 students have graduated becoming leaders throughout the community and elsewhere.

The educational vision of St. Joseph School is to strive for academic excellence through a challenging curriculum.

“We prepare our youth to be leaders in their community working for the common good while embracing the rich traditions of the Catholic Church,” Roche said.

For more information about St. Joseph School or the 2017 Emerald Gala, contact Roche at 651-423-1658, or visit the website www.stjosephcommunity.org.