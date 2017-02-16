A majority did not vote for Lewis

To the editor:

We seem to be in one of the most divisive periods in our country’s history. Identifying a path forward requires listening to each other. This is true for us as individuals and especially true for our representatives. U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, R-Woodbury, was elected to represent all constituents. However, his accessibility and voting record to date indicate that he is ignoring the fact that the majority of votes in the 2nd District was not cast in his favor. He received 174,030 votes in the 2016 election. However, 196,185 constituents voted for Angie Craig or Paula Overby. Both ran on a far more progressive platform than Lewis’s campaign platform.

Lewis met in the past week with 3M representatives and small businesses. That is good. Yet, there are still no open to the public town halls scheduled, responses to emails from constituents are simple form letters, and his district staff members continue to state that they do not know his schedule and when he will be in the district. Why won’t he find time to meet face to face with constituents who have different views than those reflected in his campaign platform? When and how will Lewis listen to the majority of 2nd District constituents? Will his voting record reflect the desires of 2nd District constituents regarding health care reform, education and the environment or will it reflect his opinions and a partisan GOP platform?

Maryanne Simonitsch

Eagan